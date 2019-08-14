Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
18:34 14 Avqust 2019
6 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned certain models of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) MacBook Pro laptops on flights, after the company recalled select units which had batteries posing fire risks.
 
“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” the agency’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that the agency has “alerted airlines about the recall.”
 
Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62371-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Yeni protokol “Wi-Fi” nöqtəsindən ötürülən videonun keyfiyyətini yaxşılaşdıracaq

Yeni protokol “Wi-Fi” nöqtəsindən ötürülən videonun keyfiyyətini yaxşılaşdıracaq

20 Avqust 2019 09:35
Çin şirkətləri faylların simsiz paylaşımı üçün standart yaradırlar

Çin şirkətləri faylların simsiz paylaşımı üçün standart yaradırlar

20 Avqust 2019 09:35
"Tvitter"dən dövlət KİV-lərinə QADAĞA

"Tvitter"dən dövlət KİV-lərinə QADAĞA

20 Avqust 2019 09:23
ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

19 Avqust 2019 16:42
Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Türkiyədə sosial şəbəkə vasitəsilə müştəri tapan azərbaycanlı qadın tutuldu

20 Avqust 2019 11:12

Bakıda yüksək sürətlə hərəkət edən avtomobil süpürgəçini vurub yolun ortasına atdı - REAL VİDEO

20 Avqust 2019 11:08

Beynəlxalq Qızıl Xaç Komitəsinin Bakıdakı nümayəndələri fərari erməni hərbçi ilə görüşüb

20 Avqust 2019 11:07

Azərbaycanda avtomobil benzini istehsalı 2,3% artıb

20 Avqust 2019 11:02

Traktor qaz xəttini zədələdi, 400 abonentin qazı kəsildi -

20 Avqust 2019 11:00

Şəmkirdə kürəkəni tərəfindən yandırılan qadınla bağlı YENİ XƏBƏR

20 Avqust 2019 10:58

Honkonq, kommunizm və demokratiya “Bir ölkə, iki sistem”

20 Avqust 2019 10:57

Bakıda çoxmərtəbəli binada yerləşən mağazada yanğın

20 Avqust 2019 10:57

Çempionlar Liqasında pley-off mərhələsinə start verilir

20 Avqust 2019 10:52

Qubada ötən gün başlayan yanğın hələ də davam edir

20 Avqust 2019 10:48