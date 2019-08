U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned certain models of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) MacBook Pro laptops on flights, after the company recalled select units which had batteries posing fire risks.



“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” the agency’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that the agency has “alerted airlines about the recall.”



Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.









