Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

HTC Wildfire X announced with Helio P22 and triple rear camera

HTC Wildfire X announced with Helio P22 and triple rear camera
11:34 15 Avqust 2019
6 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

After exiting the Indian smartphone market last July, HTC teased its re-entry in India a couple of days ago with the launch of a waterdrop notch smartphone. Well that phone is the Wildfire X and it was just officially announced. However, the smartphone isn't manufactured by HTC and is made by a China-based company called InOne Smart Technology, which licensed the brand for the Indian market.
 
The HTC Wildfire X is powered by the Helio P22 SoC, runs Android Pie, and comes in two memory configurations - 3GB/32GB and 4GB/128GB. It also has a microSD card slot which allows storage expansion by up to 256GB.
 
The smartphone is built around a 6.2" HD+ display promising a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8%. It has a small notch up top which houses the 8MP selfie camera. The back of the phone has a 3D OPVD mirror finish and is home to a fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup.
 
These individual modules are: 12MP main, 8MP telephoto (2x optical zoom), and 5MP depth sensor.
 
The HTC Wildfire X also comes bundled with an accessory called "MyBuddy" which is a distress companion that can trigger loud alarms in dangerous situations in addition to sharing your live location with family and friends. It can also transmit audio and video of its surroundings in real-time. As a bonus it can be used to locate your misplaced phone.
 
The Wildfire X packs a 3,300 mAh battery and is offered in a single color - Sapphire Blue.
 
The smartphone is priced at INR10,999 ($155/€140) for the 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/128GB version will cost you INR13,999 ($195/€175). However, for a limited time, both variants will be available for INR1,000 ($14/€13) less. You will be able to pick one in India from August 22 from Flipkart.
 
In addition to the standard 1-year warranty, the Wildfire X comes with a 6 months no-questions-asked accidental damage protection and a complimentary pickup and drop service.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62376-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

HTC Wildfire announced with Helio P22 and triple rear camera
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

19 Avqust 2019 16:42
Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
Təyyarəni drona çevirən sistemin sınaqları keçirilib (VİDEO)

Təyyarəni drona çevirən sistemin sınaqları keçirilib (VİDEO)

19 Avqust 2019 14:35
Qurğuların işləmə sürətini on dəfələrlə artıra bilən nanoelementlər hazırlanır

Qurğuların işləmə sürətini on dəfələrlə artıra bilən nanoelementlər hazırlanır

19 Avqust 2019 14:35
Dünyada ilk dəfə depressiyanı müalicə edən cihaz satışa çıxarılıb

Dünyada ilk dəfə depressiyanı müalicə edən cihaz satışa çıxarılıb

19 Avqust 2019 12:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

"Nəticəni ədalətli hesab etmək olar" - Elşad Əhmədov

20 Avqust 2019 07:37

"Onlar əsl “Neftçi” azarkeşləri deyildi" -

20 Avqust 2019 07:28

"Neftçi" tribunasından istefa tələbi - Kamran Quliyev və Bordinə

20 Avqust 2019 07:27

İlk turun hakimləri müəyyənləşdi - birinci divizion

20 Avqust 2019 07:17

ŞOK: 6 ayaqlı doğuldu - FOTO

20 Avqust 2019 07:13

Rusiyada iki kosmik aparatdan informasiyanın qəbulu üzrə eksperiment həyata keçirilib

20 Avqust 2019 07:12

Çempionlar Liqasında pley-off mərhələsinə start verilir

20 Avqust 2019 07:07

ABŞ Cəbəllütariqin İran tankerini azad etməsindən təəssüflənib

20 Avqust 2019 06:32

Ən yaxşı kişi roluna görə "Oskar"a əsas namizədin adı açıqlanıb

20 Avqust 2019 06:17

Bu raket Rusiya və Çinə qarşı yönəldiləcək - Korotçenko

20 Avqust 2019 06:13