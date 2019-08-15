HTC Wildfire X announced with Helio P22 and triple rear camera

After exiting the Indian smartphone market last July, HTC teased its re-entry in India a couple of days ago with the launch of a waterdrop notch smartphone. Well that phone is the Wildfire X and it was just officially announced. However, the smartphone isn't manufactured by HTC and is made by a China-based company called InOne Smart Technology, which licensed the brand for the Indian market.



The HTC Wildfire X is powered by the Helio P22 SoC, runs Android Pie, and comes in two memory configurations - 3GB/32GB and 4GB/128GB. It also has a microSD card slot which allows storage expansion by up to 256GB.



The smartphone is built around a 6.2" HD+ display promising a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8%. It has a small notch up top which houses the 8MP selfie camera. The back of the phone has a 3D OPVD mirror finish and is home to a fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup.



These individual modules are: 12MP main, 8MP telephoto (2x optical zoom), and 5MP depth sensor.



The HTC Wildfire X also comes bundled with an accessory called "MyBuddy" which is a distress companion that can trigger loud alarms in dangerous situations in addition to sharing your live location with family and friends. It can also transmit audio and video of its surroundings in real-time. As a bonus it can be used to locate your misplaced phone.



The Wildfire X packs a 3,300 mAh battery and is offered in a single color - Sapphire Blue.



The smartphone is priced at INR10,999 ($155/€140) for the 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/128GB version will cost you INR13,999 ($195/€175). However, for a limited time, both variants will be available for INR1,000 ($14/€13) less. You will be able to pick one in India from August 22 from Flipkart.



In addition to the standard 1-year warranty, the Wildfire X comes with a 6 months no-questions-asked accidental damage protection and a complimentary pickup and drop service.









