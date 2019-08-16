Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

E Ink to showcase new badge print technology at Touch Taiwan 2019

E Ink to showcase new badge print technology at Touch Taiwan 2019
12:34 16 Avqust 2019
7 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, announced today that it will be showing a new technology, E Ink JustPrintIt, at the Touch Taiwan Exhibition, taking place August 28-30 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

JustPrintIt is a rewritable, digital, electronics-free display medium geared towards smart office, transportation, retail, healthcare and IoT applications like ID badges, gift cards, loyalty cards, packaging, healthcare or public transportation cards. The technology can be implemented onto small and large format rewritable ePaper displays.
 
The JustPrintIt printing technology, licensed from HP, works to display images and content on E Ink’s ePaper film, utilizing a proprietary hardware imager in conjunction with the ePaper display material to produce a rewriteable, high-resolution image, potentially in a range of resolutions, sizes and formats. The image can be updated over thousands of times by passing the ePaper display material through the hardware imager, without the requirement of a TFT and on-board display electronics. The system is also tamper-resistant, as images and information on the badges can only be updated by using the associated imager. The technology enables lower-cost displays for applications heavily reliant on printing, such as security badges and industrial labeling, and since the technology offers an alternative approach to printing images or information on paper, it may be considered a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.


 



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62398-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Ink to showcase new badge print technology at Touch Taiwan 2019
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

19 Avqust 2019 16:42
Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
Təyyarəni drona çevirən sistemin sınaqları keçirilib (VİDEO)

Təyyarəni drona çevirən sistemin sınaqları keçirilib (VİDEO)

19 Avqust 2019 14:35
Qurğuların işləmə sürətini on dəfələrlə artıra bilən nanoelementlər hazırlanır

Qurğuların işləmə sürətini on dəfələrlə artıra bilən nanoelementlər hazırlanır

19 Avqust 2019 14:35
Dünyada ilk dəfə depressiyanı müalicə edən cihaz satışa çıxarılıb

Dünyada ilk dəfə depressiyanı müalicə edən cihaz satışa çıxarılıb

19 Avqust 2019 12:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Dövlət bayrağı yerə salındı, ölkə qarışdı

20 Avqust 2019 08:33

İran XİN KXDR-ya ABŞ-a inanmamağı məsləhət görüb

20 Avqust 2019 08:32

Dünyada elektron kağız üçün ilk printer təqdim olunub - VİDEO

20 Avqust 2019 08:32

"Mançester Yunayted"dən xal itkisi

20 Avqust 2019 08:27

İPhone və Android arasında WhatsApp mesajlarını köçürməyin ən asan yolu

20 Avqust 2019 08:27

Helikopterlər asanlıqla məhv ediləcək - Düşməni TİR-TİR ƏSDİRƏN SİLAH

20 Avqust 2019 08:23

Ordumuzda olan, 3000 metr məsafədə helikopteri məhv edən "İqla S" raket kompleksi - FOTO

20 Avqust 2019 08:22

Suriyada naməlum şəxslər xəstəxananı partladıb

20 Avqust 2019 08:12

"Çempionluğa da oynaya bilərik" - "Sabah"ın legioneri

20 Avqust 2019 08:05

ABŞ-a XƏBƏRDARLIQ: bu müharibə başlayarsa... - DƏHŞƏTLİ SSENARİ YAZILDI

20 Avqust 2019 08:03