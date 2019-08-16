E Ink to showcase new badge print technology at Touch Taiwan 2019

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, announced today that it will be showing a new technology, E Ink JustPrintIt, at the Touch Taiwan Exhibition, taking place August 28-30 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan.



JustPrintIt is a rewritable, digital, electronics-free display medium geared towards smart office, transportation, retail, healthcare and IoT applications like ID badges, gift cards, loyalty cards, packaging, healthcare or public transportation cards. The technology can be implemented onto small and large format rewritable ePaper displays.



The JustPrintIt printing technology, licensed from HP, works to display images and content on E Ink’s ePaper film, utilizing a proprietary hardware imager in conjunction with the ePaper display material to produce a rewriteable, high-resolution image, potentially in a range of resolutions, sizes and formats. The image can be updated over thousands of times by passing the ePaper display material through the hardware imager, without the requirement of a TFT and on-board display electronics. The system is also tamper-resistant, as images and information on the badges can only be updated by using the associated imager. The technology enables lower-cost displays for applications heavily reliant on printing, such as security badges and industrial labeling, and since the technology offers an alternative approach to printing images or information on paper, it may be considered a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.















