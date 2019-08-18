DPC employee became world’s second in billiards

An employee of the Data Processing Center (DPC) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Seymur Mammadov took second place in the World Billiard Championship in the "Free Pyramid" discipline.



107 sportsmen (86 men and 21 women) from 25 countries competed for the World Cup held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.



Having defeated Aziz Madaminov, a Kyrgyz billiard player in the semifinals, Seymur Mammadov was qualified for the final.



In the decisive meeting, our compatriot competed against Russian Semyon Zaitsev. The final was a tense struggle. Seymur Mammadov lost to the opponent with a difference of one ball.



It should be noted that our sportsman twice took second place in the European Championship, and once became the winner of the Caucasus Cup.



Seymur Mammadov is the first and only Azerbaijani to have shown good results in billiards.







