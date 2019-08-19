Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

ROBOpilot makes maiden flight in US Air Force tests

ROBOpilot makes maiden flight in US Air Force tests
15:34 19 Avqust 2019
4 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

A new US Air Force kit that can turn a conventional aircraft into a robotic one has completed its maiden flight. Developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and DZYNE Technologies Incorporated as part of the Robotic Pilot Unmanned Conversion Program, the ROBOpilot made its first two-hour flight on August 9 at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah after being installed in a 1968 Cessna 206 small aircraft.
 
With modern autopilots, even small modern aircraft already have surprising ability to fly themselves, but there's a big difference between maintaining a course and actually flying an aircraft the way a human pilot does. From the opposite direction, autonomous drones are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but these tend to be highly specialized and expensive.
 
Funded by AFRL's CRI Small Business Innovative Research project, ROBOpilot is designed to make these two paths meet in the middle by replacing the pilot seat (and pilot) with a kit consisting of all the actuators, electronics, cameras, and power systems needed to fly a conventional aircraft, plus a robotic arm for the manual tasks. In this way, ROBOpliot can operate the yoke, rudder, brakes, throttle, and switches while reading the dashboard gauges and displays like a human pilot.
 
According to the Air Force, the installation is simple, non-invasive and non-permanent, using standard commercial technologies and components. This allows planes to be converted to unmanned operations without the complexity and costs of purpose-built UAVs, and switched back to human control configuration when required.
 
The recent flight comes after a year of building and testing that involved trialing the device concept using a RedBird FMX simulator to demonstrate how well it can fly in a simulated environment before progressing to the real thing. The US Federal Aviation Administration-certified trainer showed that ROBOpilot could carry out autonomous takeoffs, mission navigation, and landings in both normal and abnormal conditions.
 
"Imagine being able to rapidly and affordably convert a general aviation aircraft, like a Cessna or Piper, into an unmanned aerial vehicle, having it fly a mission autonomously, and then returning it back to its original manned configuration," says Dr. Alok Das, Senior Scientist with AFRL's Center for Rapid Innovation. "All of this is achieved without making permanent modifications to the aircraft."
 
The video below shows the maiden flight of the ROBOpilot.

   



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62432-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

ROBOpilot makes maiden flight in US Air Force tests
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Yeni protokol “Wi-Fi” nöqtəsindən ötürülən videonun keyfiyyətini yaxşılaşdıracaq

Yeni protokol “Wi-Fi” nöqtəsindən ötürülən videonun keyfiyyətini yaxşılaşdıracaq

20 Avqust 2019 09:35
Çin şirkətləri faylların simsiz paylaşımı üçün standart yaradırlar

Çin şirkətləri faylların simsiz paylaşımı üçün standart yaradırlar

20 Avqust 2019 09:35
"Tvitter"dən dövlət KİV-lərinə QADAĞA

"Tvitter"dən dövlət KİV-lərinə QADAĞA

20 Avqust 2019 09:23
ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

ABŞ lideri "Huawei" barədə növbəti açıqlamasını verib

19 Avqust 2019 16:42
Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

Dünyada İKT xərcləri stabil artacaq

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

“Google Play” mağazasında virus proqramları 8 milyon dəfə yüklənilib

19 Avqust 2019 16:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Tanınmış azərbayanlı aktyor klinikaya yerləşdirildi - İNSULT KEÇİRİB - FOTO

20 Avqust 2019 10:43

Bakıda antisanitar şəraitdə fəaliyyət göstərən daha bir qənd sexinin fəaliyyəti məhdudlaşdırılıb

20 Avqust 2019 10:42

Futbolçu modelə görə 10 illik arvadından boşanır - FOTO

20 Avqust 2019 10:42

Rusiyadan Azərbaycana böyük məbləğdə pul vəsaiti keçirməyə cəhd olunub

20 Avqust 2019 10:37

Daniel Staric İstanbulda

20 Avqust 2019 10:37

Əməkdar jurnalistin qardaşının evi qarət olundu:

20 Avqust 2019 10:35

Meksika-Azərbaycan arasında turist axını 5 il ərzində 20% artıb

20 Avqust 2019 10:32

Azərbaycanlı müğənninin keçmiş arvadı AÇIQ-SAÇIQ FOTOSUNU PAYLAŞDI

20 Avqust 2019 10:32

Daha 109 şəhidin 185 vərəsəsinə birdəfəlik ödəmə verilməsinə dair

20 Avqust 2019 10:30

Nazirlik: Daha 109 şəhidin 185 vərəsəsinə birdəfəlik ödəmə verilib

20 Avqust 2019 10:22