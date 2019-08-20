Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo form alliance to create new wireless file transfer protocol

Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo form alliance to create new wireless file transfer protocol
10:34 20 Avqust 2019
2 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Xiaomi recently announced that it was entering into an alliance with two of China’s most popular phone makers. According to the brand’s post on WeChat, the three companies are seeking to create a new high-speed, file-sharing protocol that works between the three brands.
 
In practice, Xiaomi MIUI, OPPO’s ColorOS, and Vivo‘s FunTouchOS will be able to seamlessly transfer files without having to install any extra applications. In terms of delivery, the protocol will supposedly use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to transfer files between phones and can provide transfer speeds of up to 20Mb/s.
 
Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo aren’t the first companies to attempt to create a new wireless transfer protocol akin to Apple’s proprietary AirDrop function. Back in 2011, Google launched Android Beam, a file transfer method that depends on NFC. The feature will be removed from Android Q OS and in its place, the operating system will integrate another feature similar to its Fast Share functionality.
 
The file-sharing system will be released later in August for a beta testing phase. The initiative isn’t just limited to just the three brands; Xiaomi mentioned that other manufacturers are welcomed to join the collaboration to provide a better user experience for everyone.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62442-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Xiaomi OPPO and Vivo form alliance to create new wireless file transfer protocol
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Nəqliyyat, Rabitə və Yüksək Texnologiyalar naziri Tovuzda, nazirin birinci müavini Ağstafada vətəndaşlarla görüşəcək

Nəqliyyat, Rabitə və Yüksək Texnologiyalar naziri Tovuzda, nazirin birinci müavini Ağstafada vətəndaşlarla görüşəcək

20 Avqust 2019 17:35
“Tesla Roadster” kosmik avtomobili Günəş ətrafında ilk dövrəni başa vurub

“Tesla Roadster” kosmik avtomobili Günəş ətrafında ilk dövrəni başa vurub

20 Avqust 2019 16:35
Noutbuk bazarında tədarük həcmi 7% artıb

Noutbuk bazarında tədarük həcmi 7% artıb

20 Avqust 2019 16:35
Böyük ekranlı “Redmi” televizorunun təqdimat tarixi açıqlanıb

Böyük ekranlı “Redmi” televizorunun təqdimat tarixi açıqlanıb

20 Avqust 2019 14:35
“Xiaomi” şirkəti 108 meqapiksellik kamera ilə təchiz edilmiş smartfon təqdim edəcək

“Xiaomi” şirkəti 108 meqapiksellik kamera ilə təchiz edilmiş smartfon təqdim edəcək

20 Avqust 2019 14:35
“Bluetooth” texnologiyasının şifrələməsində boşluq aşkar edilib

“Bluetooth” texnologiyasının şifrələməsində boşluq aşkar edilib

20 Avqust 2019 12:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Çempionlar Liqasının pley-off mərhələsində daha 3 oyunları keçiriləcək

21 Avqust 2019 07:07

Marsda şəhərin inşa edilməsi hansı qiymətə başa gələcək?

21 Avqust 2019 07:05

Rusiya və Çin ABŞ-ın raket sınaqları ilə əlaqədar BMT-nin TŞ-ın iclasının çağırılmasını tələb edib

21 Avqust 2019 06:52

Dünyanın ən nadir çəhrayı bəbiri müşahidə kamerasına düşüb

21 Avqust 2019 06:32

Fəxri kürsüdə evlilik təklifi etdi - VIDEO

21 Avqust 2019 06:32

Gürcüstanda cinayətkarlıq halları artdı

21 Avqust 2019 06:23

Burkino Fasoda hərbi bazaya hücum edilib, onlarla insan həlak olub, yaralılar var

21 Avqust 2019 06:02

Tramp "Apple" şirkətini Çindən getməyə çağırıb

21 Avqust 2019 05:42

Corc Martin "Taxt-tac oyunları"nın onun romanlarının sonuna necə təsir etdiyindən danışıb

21 Avqust 2019 05:32

Goranboyda "Mercedes" yandı

21 Avqust 2019 05:23