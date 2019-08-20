Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

MIT CSAIL’s Minerva video protocol reduces buffering and pixilation

MIT CSAIL’s Minerva video protocol reduces buffering and pixilation
10:34 20 Avqust 2019
3 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Video viewing is on an upswing, thanks in large part to the relative ubiquity of speedy, affordable internet connectivity. By 2021, a million minutes (17,000 hours) of video content will cross worldwide networks every second, according to Cisco. And it’s estimated that video streams accounted for 75% of all traffic in 2017, a share anticipated to rise to 82% by 2022.

In an effort to develop tech suited to delivering tens of thousands of petabytes of video each month, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) recently investigated a system that leverages video player state data and file characteristics to optimize congestion control. (In this context, “fairness” refers to how similar the viewing experience is for different users.) They report that their end-to-end protocol — Minerva — substantially cuts down on both buffering and pixelation without requiring changes to underlying infrastructure.

“The growth of video traffic makes it increasingly likely that multiple clients share a bottleneck link, giving video content providers an opportunity to optimize the experience of multiple users jointly,” wrote the researchers in a preprint paper. “But today’s transport protocols are oblivious to video streaming applications and provide only connection-level fairness.”

As the team explained further, most video content providers are beholden to bandwidth decisions made by congestion-reducing algorithms like Reno and Cubic, which seek to achieve connection-level fairness by giving competing flows an equal share of a link’s capacity. As a result, providers fine-tune viewing experiences in isolation, rather than allocating bandwidth among clients, and they don’t take into account factors like genre, screen size, screen resolution, and device type or playback buffer size.

By contrast, Minerva dynamically adjusts video streaming rates for fairness even without explicit information about competing video clients. When several of these clients share a bottleneck link, their rates converge to a bandwidth allocation that doesn’t interfere with other internet traffic.

Specifically, Minerva implements techniques and distributed algorithms that capture the relationship between bandwidth and quality of experience. Each client computes dynamic weights for its videos through the course of the videos, and it determines bandwidth allocations proportional to the weight from network conditions and other variables.

In experiments involving a real-world residential Wi-Fi network and two Amazon Web Services instances connected to eight clients, the researchers report that a quarter of the time Minerva improved quality for 15-32% of the videos by “an amount equivalent to a bump in resolution from 720p to 1080p.” Moreover, they say the protocol reduced total rebuffering time an average 47%, even with unpredictable data arrivals and departures, by allocating bandwidth to videos at risk of rebuffering,

“If five people in your house are all streaming video at once, [Minerva] can analyze how the various videos’ visuals are affected by download speed,” said MIT professor Mohammad Alizadeh, a senior author on a related paper that’s scheduled to be presented at the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Data Communications (SIGCOMM) in Los Angeles later this month. “It then uses that information to provide each video with the best possible visual quality without degrading the experience for others.”



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62441-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

MIT CSAILs Minerva video protocol reduces buffering and pixilation
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Nəqliyyat, Rabitə və Yüksək Texnologiyalar naziri Tovuzda, nazirin birinci müavini Ağstafada vətəndaşlarla görüşəcək

Nəqliyyat, Rabitə və Yüksək Texnologiyalar naziri Tovuzda, nazirin birinci müavini Ağstafada vətəndaşlarla görüşəcək

20 Avqust 2019 17:35
“Tesla Roadster” kosmik avtomobili Günəş ətrafında ilk dövrəni başa vurub

“Tesla Roadster” kosmik avtomobili Günəş ətrafında ilk dövrəni başa vurub

20 Avqust 2019 16:35
Noutbuk bazarında tədarük həcmi 7% artıb

Noutbuk bazarında tədarük həcmi 7% artıb

20 Avqust 2019 16:35
Böyük ekranlı “Redmi” televizorunun təqdimat tarixi açıqlanıb

Böyük ekranlı “Redmi” televizorunun təqdimat tarixi açıqlanıb

20 Avqust 2019 14:35
“Xiaomi” şirkəti 108 meqapiksellik kamera ilə təchiz edilmiş smartfon təqdim edəcək

“Xiaomi” şirkəti 108 meqapiksellik kamera ilə təchiz edilmiş smartfon təqdim edəcək

20 Avqust 2019 14:35
“Bluetooth” texnologiyasının şifrələməsində boşluq aşkar edilib

“Bluetooth” texnologiyasının şifrələməsində boşluq aşkar edilib

20 Avqust 2019 12:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Çempionlar Liqasının pley-off mərhələsində daha 3 oyunları keçiriləcək

21 Avqust 2019 07:07

Marsda şəhərin inşa edilməsi hansı qiymətə başa gələcək?

21 Avqust 2019 07:05

Rusiya və Çin ABŞ-ın raket sınaqları ilə əlaqədar BMT-nin TŞ-ın iclasının çağırılmasını tələb edib

21 Avqust 2019 06:52

Dünyanın ən nadir çəhrayı bəbiri müşahidə kamerasına düşüb

21 Avqust 2019 06:32

Fəxri kürsüdə evlilik təklifi etdi - VIDEO

21 Avqust 2019 06:32

Gürcüstanda cinayətkarlıq halları artdı

21 Avqust 2019 06:23

Burkino Fasoda hərbi bazaya hücum edilib, onlarla insan həlak olub, yaralılar var

21 Avqust 2019 06:02

Tramp "Apple" şirkətini Çindən getməyə çağırıb

21 Avqust 2019 05:42

Corc Martin "Taxt-tac oyunları"nın onun romanlarının sonuna necə təsir etdiyindən danışıb

21 Avqust 2019 05:32

Goranboyda "Mercedes" yandı

21 Avqust 2019 05:23