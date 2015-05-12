Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Fuel and energy main topic of Turkmen-Austrian high-level talks

14:47 12 May 2015
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The cooperation in the fuel and energy sphere will be among the main topics in Turkmen-Austrian high-level talks to be held in Vienna May 12, said the message from Turkmen government.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov has arrived in Vienna to take part in the negotiations, according to the message.

The interest in the fuel and energy sphere is related to Turkmenistan’s huge hydrocarbon potential and ever-increasing interest of Europe in the supply of Turkmen gas, the government’s message said.

“Steadily pursuing the policy of creating wide international cooperation in common interests, Turkmenistan has solid positive experience in the implementation of a number of large-scale projects for construction of transnational gas pipelines jointly with other states, the message said. “The country also pursues a constructive policy of diversification of supply routes of its energy resources to the world, as well as the European market.”

Following the high-level talks, Turkmenistan and Austria are expected to sign important bilateral documents, the message from Turkmen government said.

Turkmenistan is one of the promising partners in the sphere of energy security for Austria and EU. The project for construction of a gas pipeline through the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the Azerbaijani coast is one of the possible options for delivering Turkmen gas to this market.

Bulk purchasing of Turkmen textile is another sphere in which Vienna has shown interest. This industry continues developing in Turkmenistan as a result of the increase in domestic processing of cultivated cotton.

Moreover, Austria is interested in creating partnership with Turkmenistan in the sphere of processing agricultural products and food production.

Construction, health care and tourism are also among the priorities of partnership between Austria and Turkmenistan.

