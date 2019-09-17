Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Volocopter tests air taxi in urban environment
16:34 17 Sentyabr 2019
Volocopter has completed the first phase of the testing of its Volovopter 2X air taxi in urban environment, which was held in Stuttgart, Germany. During testing, an apparatus with 18 rotors without passengers successfully took off and landed over a sports ground in the city center.
 
Volovopter 2X  is a multicopter designed to carry two people weighing no more than 160 kg. The flight range will be 35 km at a maximum speed of 110 km / h. At the same time, the multicopter can take off, fly and land in a fully automatic mode.
 
The first tests of Volovopter took place in 2013, and with a passenger on board in 2016. All tests took place in Germany, where the Volovopter plant is located, and in Dubai, whose authorities plan to create an air taxi network in the future, Hightech.fm reports.

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62950-news-2.html
