Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

HAPSMobile Successfully Completes First HAWK30 Solar HAPS Test Flight at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center

HAPSMobile Successfully Completes First HAWK30 Solar HAPS Test Flight at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
15:34 18 Sentyabr 2019
13 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

 
HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”), a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434) and minority-owned by AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), today announced its successful completion of the first HAWK30 solar-powered high-altitude platform system (HAPS) test flight on September 11, 2019 (PT) at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC) in California. HAWK30 is designed to serve as a stratospheric telecommunications platform system for delivering next-generation global connectivity.
 
After achieving NASA’s requirements for ground and range safety, on September 9 (PT) HAPSMobile received a limited flight release from NASA’s Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review Board to conduct a test flight of the HAWK30 aircraft in restricted airspace at AFRC.
 
After operations at AFRC, HAPSMobile plans to transport HAWK30 to the Hawaiian island of Lanai. HAPSMobile will accelerate preparations to perform stratospheric test flights at Lanai in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
 
Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp., and also President & CEO of HAPSMobile Inc., said:
 
“We’re very pleased that HAWK30’s first test flight was a success. It was an exciting journey to get to this point. We were able to see HAWK30 take flight in front of us and witness its grace in the air. We’re extremely grateful to NASA for their guidance and operational support. HAWK30 is a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed to provide a high-altitude communications platform, and will be used to provide telecommunications connectivity from the stratosphere as an airborne base station. While this successful test flight represents just the first step, we’re moving forward with tests in the stratosphere and long flight duration tests lasting several months up to half a year. HAPSMobile will continue to work toward its goal of bridging the world’s digital divide and revolutionizing mobile networks by leveraging HAPS.”


Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-62964-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

HAPSMobile Successfully Completes First HAWK30 Solar HAPS Test Flight at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Rusiyada uçan avtomobillər

Rusiyada uçan avtomobillər istehsal ediləcək

06 Oktyabr 2019 12:29
Çin planetlərarası uçuşlar üçün raketin prototipini nümayiş etdirib

Çin planetlərarası uçuşlar üçün raketin prototipini nümayiş etdirib

05 Oktyabr 2019 12:35
“WhatsApp”da başqasının yazışmalarını oxuyan üsul aşkarlanıb

“WhatsApp”da başqasının yazışmalarını oxuyan üsul aşkarlanıb

05 Oktyabr 2019 11:35
Məşhur ödəniş sistemləri “Facebook” kriptovalyutasının yaradılmasında iştirakdan imtina edirlər

Məşhur ödəniş sistemləri “Facebook” kriptovalyutasının yaradılmasında iştirakdan imtina edirlər

05 Oktyabr 2019 10:35
“WhatsApp”da bu yolla başqalarının mesajlarını oxumaq

“WhatsApp”da bu yolla başqalarının mesajlarını oxumaq mümkün imiş

05 Oktyabr 2019 09:14
“WhatsApp”da bu yolla başqalarının mesajları oxunurmuş...

“WhatsApp”da bu yolla başqalarının mesajları oxunurmuş...

04 Oktyabr 2019 21:32
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Hollandiya ölkəsinin adı dəyişdirildi

07 Oktyabr 2019 10:03

Tramp hərəkətə keçdi: ABŞ-a xəyanət edənlər belə cəzalandırılacaq

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:58

Qazaxıstanlı ekspert: "Azərbaycanın dənizdə hasilat təcrübəsi Qazaxıstandan daha çoxdur"

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:57

Pelin Karahan tanınmaz dərəcədə dəyişib - FOTO

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:57

Macarıstan yığması Azərbaycan millisi ilə oyundan öncə itkilərlə üzləşib

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:52

Əməkdar artistdən qəribə açıqlama: "1146 yaşım var"

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:52

SON DƏQİQƏ: Bakıda agır qəza -

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:51

Bakıda küçədə qadının başının kəsilməsi ilə bağlı TƏFƏRRÜATLAR məlum olub

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:50

Paşinyan qorxdu, içib özünü itirdi, Putini keçməyə çalışdı - TƏFƏRRÜATLAR

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:47

3 otaqlı evdə yanğın olub

07 Oktyabr 2019 09:47