Azerbaijani students participate in TEKNOFEST festival with support of Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

10:34 19 Sentyabr 2019
12 Texnologiya
With the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Innovation Agency as well as with the assistance from Azerbaijan Robotics and Engineering Academy (AREA), the national team consisting of student winners of the training project “I'm a pilot” and the Drone Olympics held in 2019 is representing our country at the international technology festival TEKNOFEST in Turkey.
 
The festival is attended by students of Technical and Natural Sciences Lyceum in Sumgait Omar Hajihasanli and Saleh Guluzade, a student of Gymnasium of Natural Sciences of Sumgait city Eldar Mustafayev and AREA teacher Tural Suleymanov.
 
Note that the TEKNOFEST Festival, which will run for five days, is taking place at Ataturk Airport. The festival is expected to be visited by a total of one million people.



