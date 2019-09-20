Postage stamps dedicated to 25th anniversary of Contract of the Century issued

Azermarka LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has issued postage stamps dedicated to the Contract of the Century.



The issue is made in the form of a post sheet consisting of 20 pieces (4x5) postage stamps of eleven types. The size of the sheet is 165x185 mm, and size of postage stamps is 40x28 mm. The design of the stamps under conventional sequence numbers 1, 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 16, 17 and 19 is the same. They symbolically depict two oil pipelines “shaking hands” and resembles number 25 in shape.



The images on other stamps are as follows: (when counting from left to right with conventional sequence number on the sheet):



#2. Logo of Azerbaijan International Operating Company;

# 4. Platform Chirag;

#5. Platform Central Azeri;

#7. Sangachal Terminal;

#10. Platform East Azeri;

# 12. Platform West Chirag;

#13. Platform Deepwater Guneshli;

#15. Platform West Azeri;

#18. Oil pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan;

#20. Ceyhan Terminal.



The post sheet, designed by Vugar Ayyubov, chief designer of Azermarka, was printed with a circulation of 20,000 copies in the city of Bobruysk, Belarus.



A special commemorative stamp and 5,500 First Day envelopes were also issued.





