21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı serialları: "The Guardian" təqdim edir - FOTOLAR

İngiltərənin "The Guardian" qəzeti 21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı seriallarının siyahısını hazırlayıb.
Publika.az həmin siyahını (serialların orijinal adlarını qorumaqla) təqdim edir:
-
100.I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! (2002-)
99. Life on Mars (2006-07)
98. The Mighty Boosh (2004-07)
97. The Shadow Line (2011)
96. Broad City (2014-19)
95.The Trip (2010-)
94. Skins (2007-13)
93. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
95. The Trip (2010-)
94. Skins (2007-13)
93. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
92. Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace (2004)
91. Silicon Valley (2014-)
-
90. 24 (2001-10)
89. The L Word (2004-09)
88. Justified (2010-15)
87. The Leftovers (2014-17)
86. Fresh Meat (2011-16)
85. Gogglebox (2013-)
84. Looking (2014-16)
83. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
82. Strictly Come Dancing (2004-)
81. Gavin and Stacey (2007-10)
-
80. Veep (2012-19)
79. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-17)
78. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)
77. The Shield (2002-08)
76. A Very English Scandal (2018)
75. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
74. The Inbetweeners (2008-10)
73. Spiral (2005-)
72. Planet Earth (2006 and 2016)
71. Lost (2004-10)
-
70. Shameless (2004-13)
69. The Good Place (2016-)
68. Band of Brothers (2001)
67. Borgen (2010-13)
66. Inside No 9 (2014-)
65. Flight of the Conchords (2007-09)
64. Six Feet Under (2001-05)
63. Show Me a Hero (2015)
62. Succession (2018-)
61. State of Play (2003)
-
60. Sherlock (2010-)
59. Wolf Hall (2015)
58. Orange Is the New Black (2013-19)
57. Sex and the City (1998-2004)
56. The Jinx (2015)
55. Utopia (2014)
54. Parks and Recreation (2009-15)
53. Black Books (2000-04)
52. The Good Fight (2017-)
51. Patrick Melrose (2018)
-
50. Downton Abbey (2010-15)
49. Insecure (2016-)
48. Better Call Saul (2015-)
47. Nathan Barley (2005)
46. Doctor Who (2005-)
45. The Bridge (2011-18)
44. The Crown (2016-)
43. The Americans (2013-18)
42. South Park (1997-)
41. Friday Night Lights (2006-11)
-
40. The Power of Nightmares (2004)
39. The Good Wife (2009-16)
38. Detectorists (2014-17)
37. Brass Eye: Paedogeddon (2001)
36. The Great British Bake Off (2010-)
35. This is England (2010-15)
34. Catastrophe (2015-19)
33. Big Brother (2000-2018)
32. The Office (US) (2005-13)
31. Blue Planet (2001/2017)
-
30. Killing Eve (2018-)
29. Spaced (1999-2001)
28. The Killing (2007-12)
27. Transparent (2014-19)
26. Red Riding Trilogy (2009)
25. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)
24. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2015)
23. Black Mirror (2011-)
22. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
21. Arrested Development (2003-19)
-
20. OJ: Made in America (2016)
-
19. Ken Burns’s The Vietnam War (2017)
-
18. Girls (2012-17)
-
17. Deadwood (2004-6)
-
16. Nighty Night (2004-5)
-
15. The West Wing (1999-2006)
-
14. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
-
13. Line of Duty (2012-)
-
12. 30 Rock (2006-13)
-
11. Happy Valley (2014-)
-
10. Atlanta (2016-)
-
9. Peep Show (2003-15)
-
8. Fleabag (2016-19)
-
7. Game of Thrones (2011-19)
-
6. The Office (UK) (2001-03)
-
5. Breaking Bad (2008-13)
-
4. The Thick of It (2005-12)
-
3. Mad Men (2007-15)
-
2. The Wire (2002-08)
-
1. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
-
Zümrüd