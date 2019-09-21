Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı serialları: "The Guardian" təqdim edir - FOTOLAR
08:03 21 Sentyabr 2019
65 Digər
Ölkə mətbuatı
İngiltərənin "The Guardian" qəzeti 21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı seriallarının siyahısını hazırlayıb.

Publika.az həmin siyahını (serialların orijinal adlarını qorumaqla) təqdim edir:

  • 100.I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! (2002-)

    99. Life on Mars (2006-07)

    98. The Mighty Boosh (2004-07)

    97. The Shadow Line (2011)

    96. Broad City (2014-19)

    92. Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace (2004)

    91. Silicon Valley (2014-)

  • 90. 24 (2001-10)

    89. The L Word (2004-09)

    88. Justified (2010-15)

    87. The Leftovers (2014-17)

    86. Fresh Meat (2011-16)

    85. Gogglebox (2013-)

    84. Looking (2014-16)

    83. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

    82. Strictly Come Dancing (2004-)

    81. Gavin and Stacey (2007-10)

  • 80. Veep (2012-19)

    79. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-17)

    78. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

    77. The Shield (2002-08)

    76. A Very English Scandal (2018)

    75. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    74. The Inbetweeners (2008-10)

    73. Spiral (2005-)

    72. Planet Earth (2006 and 2016)

    71. Lost (2004-10)

  • 70. Shameless (2004-13)

    69. The Good Place (2016-)

    68. Band of Brothers (2001)

    67. Borgen (2010-13)

    66. Inside No 9 (2014-)

    65. Flight of the Conchords (2007-09)

    64. Six Feet Under (2001-05)

    63. Show Me a Hero (2015)

    62. Succession (2018-)

    61. State of Play (2003)

  • 60. Sherlock (2010-)

    59. Wolf Hall (2015)

    58. Orange Is the New Black (2013-19)

    57. Sex and the City (1998-2004)

    56. The Jinx (2015)

    55. Utopia (2014)

    54. Parks and Recreation (2009-15)

    53. Black Books (2000-04)

    52. The Good Fight (2017-)

    51. Patrick Melrose (2018)

  • 50. Downton Abbey (2010-15)

    49. Insecure (2016-)

    48. Better Call Saul (2015-)

    47. Nathan Barley (2005)

    46. Doctor Who (2005-)

    45. The Bridge (2011-18)

    44. The Crown (2016-)

    43. The Americans (2013-18)

    42. South Park (1997-)

    41. Friday Night Lights (2006-11)

  • 40. The Power of Nightmares (2004)

    39. The Good Wife (2009-16)

    38. Detectorists (2014-17)

    37. Brass Eye: Paedogeddon (2001)

    36. The Great British Bake Off (2010-)

    35. This is England (2010-15)

    34. Catastrophe (2015-19)

    33. Big Brother (2000-2018)

    32. The Office (US) (2005-13)

    31. Blue Planet (2001/2017)

  • 30. Killing Eve (2018-)

    29. Spaced (1999-2001)

    28. The Killing (2007-12)

    27. Transparent (2014-19)

    26. Red Riding Trilogy (2009)

    25. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

    24. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2015)

    23. Black Mirror (2011-)

    22. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

    21. Arrested Development (2003-19)

  • 20. OJ: Made in America (2016)

  • 19. Ken Burns’s The Vietnam War (2017)

  • 18. Girls (2012-17)

  • 17. Deadwood (2004-6)

  • 16. Nighty Night (2004-5)

  • 15. The West Wing (1999-2006)

  • 14. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

  • 13. Line of Duty (2012-)

  • 12. 30 Rock (2006-13)

  • 11. Happy Valley (2014-)

  • 10. Atlanta (2016-)

  • 9. Peep Show (2003-15)

  • 8. Fleabag (2016-19)

  • 7. Game of Thrones (2011-19)

  • 6. The Office (UK) (2001-03)

  • 5. Breaking Bad (2008-13)

  • 4. The Thick of It (2005-12)

  • 3. Mad Men (2007-15)

  • 2. The Wire (2002-08)

  • 1. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

