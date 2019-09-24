21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı 50 video oyunu seçilib

21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı video oyunları məlum olub.

Metbuat.az xarici mediaya istinadən xəbər verir ki, İngiltərənin məşhur qəzeti "The Guardian" ən yaxşı film və ən yaxşı serial siyahılarından sonra bu dəfə də 21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı video oyunları siyahısını hazırlayıb. 50 oyunun yer aldığı siyahını təqdim edirik:

1. Minecraft (2009)

2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

3. Dark Souls (2011)

4. Half-Life 2 (2004)

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

6. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

7. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

8. Portal 2 (2011)

9. BioShock (2007)

10. Bloodborne (2015)

11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

12. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

13. World of Warcraft (2004)

14. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

15. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

16. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

17. The Sims (2000)

18. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

19. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

20. Fortnite (2017)

21. Mass Effect 2 (2010)



22. Mario Kart 8 (2014)

23. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)

24. The Last of Us (2013)

25. Ico (2001)

26. Left 4 Dead (2008)

27. Guitar Hero (2005)

28. Wii Sports (2006)

29. Deus Ex (2000)

30. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

31. God of War (2018)

32. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

33. Battlefield 1942 (2002)

34. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

35. Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009)

36. Spelunky (2008)

37. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

38. Super Smash Bros Melee (2001)

39. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000)

40. Gears of War 2 (2008)

41. Overwatch (2016)

42. Burnout 3: Takedown (2004)

43. Rocket League (2015)

44. Forza Horizon (2012)

45. Papers, Please (2013)

46. Limbo (2010)

47. Dead Space (2008)

48. Journey (2012)

49. Katamari Damacy (2004)

50. SingStar (2004)