Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı 50 video oyunu seçilib

21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı 50 video oyunu seçilib
16:00 24 Sentyabr 2019
60 Texnologiya
Cavidan Mirzəzadə
A- A+

21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı video oyunları məlum olub.

Metbuat.az xarici mediaya istinadən xəbər verir ki, İngiltərənin məşhur qəzeti "The Guardian" ən yaxşı film və ən yaxşı serial siyahılarından sonra bu dəfə də 21-ci əsrin ən yaxşı video oyunları siyahısını hazırlayıb. 50 oyunun yer aldığı siyahını təqdim edirik:

1. Minecraft (2009)

2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

3. Dark Souls (2011)

4. Half-Life 2 (2004)

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

6. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

7. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

8. Portal 2 (2011)

9. BioShock (2007)

10. Bloodborne (2015)

11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

12. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

13. World of Warcraft (2004)

14. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

15. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

16. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

17. The Sims (2000)

18. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

19. Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

20. Fortnite (2017)

21. Mass Effect 2 (2010)

22. Mario Kart 8 (2014)

23. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000)

24. The Last of Us (2013)

25. Ico (2001)

26. Left 4 Dead (2008)

27. Guitar Hero (2005)

28. Wii Sports (2006)

29. Deus Ex (2000)

30. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

31. God of War (2018)

32. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

33. Battlefield 1942 (2002)

34. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

35. Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009)

36. Spelunky (2008)

37. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

38. Super Smash Bros Melee (2001)

39. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000)

40. Gears of War 2 (2008)

41. Overwatch (2016)

42. Burnout 3: Takedown (2004)

43. Rocket League (2015)

44. Forza Horizon (2012)

45. Papers, Please (2013)

46. Limbo (2010)

47. Dead Space (2008)

48. Journey (2012)

49. Katamari Damacy (2004)

50. SingStar (2004)

Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

oyun oyunlar silah oyunları video oyunlar mobil oyunlar ən yaxşı oyunlar
metbuat.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Nar”dan operativ və keyfiyyətli müştəri xidmətləri

“Nar”dan operativ və keyfiyyətli müştəri xidmətləri

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:18
“Facebook” fikrin gücü ilə kompüteri idarə etməyə imkan verən proqram hazırlayan startapı satın alıb

“Facebook” fikrin gücü ilə kompüteri idarə etməyə imkan verən proqram hazırlayan startapı satın alıb

24 Sentyabr 2019 15:35
“8K Ultra HD” standartı rəsmən qəbul edilib

“8K Ultra HD” standartı rəsmən qəbul edilib

24 Sentyabr 2019 14:35
Bakıda 2-ci “Bakı Elekton Ticarət Forumu” keçiriləcək

Bakıda 2-ci “Bakı Elekton Ticarət Forumu” keçiriləcək

24 Sentyabr 2019 14:35
“iPhone 11 Pro” smartfonunun displeyi dünyada ən yüksək qiymətə layiq görülüb

“iPhone 11 Pro” smartfonunun displeyi dünyada ən yüksək qiymətə layiq görülüb

24 Sentyabr 2019 14:35
İlk yanacaq dolduran dronun sınaqları keçirilib

İlk yanacaq dolduran dronun sınaqları keçirilib

24 Sentyabr 2019 12:35
"Açıq-saçıq səhnəyə çəkilməmişəm, çəkilmərəm də" -
aktrisa Zülfiyyə Qurbanova
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Vurğun Əyyubla vida mərasimi keçirilir - CANLI YAYIM

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:43

Astarada ev sahibinin Bakıda olmasından istifadə edən oğru tutuldu (FOTO)

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:43

Keçmiş qərargah rəisi Misir xalqını

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:40

“Maşın”da onların iştirakı dəqiqləşdi - SİYAHI

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:37

Vüqar Rəhimzadə: Şimal-Cənub Beynəlxalq Nəqliyyat Dəhlizi tərəfdaş ölkələrin iqtisadi imkanlarını daha da genişləndirəcək

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:36

NATO əsgərlərinə SİLAHLI HÜCUM: yaralılar var

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:33

Afaq Aslana evlilik təklif edən gənc

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:31

Mobil tətbiqlər dünyanı ələ keçirir -

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:30

Fuad Muradov İstanbul valisi ilə görüşüb (FOTO)

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:29

"Xiaomi" yeni flaqman smartfonunu təqdim edib

24 Sentyabr 2019 16:27