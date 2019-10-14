World’s biggest 3D printer makes a 25-foot boat

The biggest 3D printer in the world has just printed a 25-foot, 5,000-pound boat, which is the largest object that has ever been printed.



The feat achieved by the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center snagged no less than three Guinness World Records for the world’s largest prototype polymer 3D printer, as well as the largest solid 3D-printed object, and the largest boat which has ever been produced by a 3D printer.



It’s a really quite remarkable achievement by the folks over at UMaine.



The 3D printer is capable of printing objects which are as long as 100 feet, 22 feet wide, and 10 feet high. And forget pages per minute, this thing can print up to 500 pounds of solid object per hour.



The boat, however, took 72 hours to produce.









