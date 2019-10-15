Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
EMEA PC market grew 3% in the third quarter of 2019
13:34 15 Oktyabr 2019
4 Texnologiya
Worldwide PC shipments showed a modest increase with 1.1% growth in the third quarter of 2019, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. Shipments totaled 68 million units in the third quarter of 2019, up from 67 million units in the third quarter of 2018.
 
The EMEA PC market grew 3% in the third quarter of 2019, with shipments totaling 19.4 million units. Business PC demand remained strong across most of Western Europe except for the U.K., where PC demand is weak due to uncertainties around Brexit. Desktop PCs are still a popular form factor among many European businesses. Mobile PC shipments returned to growth after two quarters of decline. 
 
Lenovo retained the No. 1 position in the third quarter of 2019 with 24.7% market share and 5.8% growth. The company experienced strong growth in Japan, Latin America and EMEA. In Japan, Lenovo accounted for 45% of the shipments where Lenovo maintains three brands — Lenovo, Fujitsu and NEC. 
 
HP Inc. experienced its second quarter in a row of year-over-year shipment growth. Desktop shipments were particularly strong for HP in Asia/Pacific and Japan, driven by the demand for Windows 10 refresh in businesses. 
 
Dell continued to experience strong PC shipment growth in the third quarter of 2019, with 5.5% growth. Worldwide desktop shipments grew by double digits, and Japan was a particularly strong country for Dell with triple-digit desktop growth compared to one year ago.
 
Microsoft is currently ranked as the No. 7 vendor in the worldwide PC market and is ranked fifth in the U.S. market. 
 
In the U.S., PC shipments totaled 14.8 million units in the third quarter of 2019, a 0.3% decline from the third quarter of 2018. Although desktop PC shipments continued to show growth, mobile PC shipments saw the third consecutive quarter of decline. A sequential decline of desktop shipments indicated slower-than-expected PC demand in the public sector, especially the federal government, which could be a sign of deceleration in the Windows 10 PC refresh cycle.
 



EMEA PC market grew in the third quarter of 2019
