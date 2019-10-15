Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for cooperation in startups, innovations and high technologies

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for cooperation in startups, innovations and high technologies
15:34 15 Oktyabr 2019
2 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, who is on visit to our country.
 
The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of telecommunications, information technologies, startups, innovations and high technologies at the meeting held in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.
 
The importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport was also highlighted.
 

 

 

 

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-63464-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Azerbaijan Uzbekistan discuss prospects for cooperation in startups innovations and high technologies
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Dünyada qum zərrəsi ölçüsündə ən kiçik kamera hazırlanıb

Dünyada qum zərrəsi ölçüsündə ən kiçik kamera hazırlanıb

25 Oktyabr 2019 16:35
ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

25 Oktyabr 2019 13:08
Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

25 Oktyabr 2019 12:35
Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

25 Oktyabr 2019 11:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Oktyabrın 28-nə manatın məzənnəsi

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:15

Vilayət Eyvazov bu şəhərə yeni polis rəisi təyin etdi

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:13

Azərbaycanda BOKT-ların aktivləri 314 milyon manatı keçib

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:12

Azərbaycanda Milli Ödəniş İnfrastrukturu vasitəsilə aparılan əməliyyatlarının sayı 44% artıb

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:07

Azərbaycan Prezidenti: "Üzv dövlətlərin maraqlarının BMT çərçivəsində birgə səylərlə müdafiə olunması xüsusi əhəmiyyət kəsb edir"

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:05

Vilayət Eyvazovdan yeni

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:03

Rusiya XİN başçısının müavini: "Azərbaycanı etibarlı tərəfdaş kimi tanıyırıq"

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:02

Əlcəzair Prezidenti: Münaqişələr terrorun yayılmasına yol açır

25 Oktyabr 2019 17:01

Qışın trend sviterləri bəlli oldu - FOTO

25 Oktyabr 2019 16:58

“Bakı Fond Birjası”nda ticarətin təşkili qaydaları dəyişib

25 Oktyabr 2019 16:57