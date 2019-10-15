Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for cooperation in startups, innovations and high technologies

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, who is on visit to our country.



The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of telecommunications, information technologies, startups, innovations and high technologies at the meeting held in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.



The importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport was also highlighted.







