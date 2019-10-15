Realme X2 Pro confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

The Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to go official in Europe and China on Oct. 15. Realme has been consistently on the features of the smartphone through the social media channels of Realme Europe and China. It is known that the flagship phone will be driven by the Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Today, Realme China has confirmed through Weibo that it will be selling the Realme X2 Pro in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version.



The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version could be the highest storage version of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone. It remains to be seen whether the phone comes in lower models such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.



It is good to see that the company is offering the Realme X2 Pro with the latest storage standard of UFS 3.0. Compared to previous generation, the UFS 3.0 offers 80 percent faster read speed. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR4X RAM. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers the handset can deliver clocking speeds of up to 2.96GHz.



The Realme X2 Pro will come with a waterdrop notch enabled AMOLED display of 6.5 inches that will produce full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. However, the exciting thing about the display of the X2 Pro it will support a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will also be embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The third-generation sensor can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds, claims the company.



For capturing selfies, the phone is expected to arrive with a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel. The rear shell of the phone has a quad camera system with 64-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. The handset will be drawing power from a 4,000mAh that can be fueled by a using 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.



The Realme X2 Pro also features the good old 3.5mm audio jack. It will be loaded with Android 9 Pie OS that will be overlaid with the latest version of ColorOS 6. It will be lacking a microSD card slot. The pricing of the smartphone is currently under the wraps. However, considering the premium features that it will be offering, it seems that it may command an expensive price tag.









You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.