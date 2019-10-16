Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Adobe patches over 80 vulnerabilities in three products

16:34 16 Oktyabr 2019
8 Texnologiya
Updates released by Adobe on Tuesday for its Acrobat and Reader, Experience Manager, and Download Manager products patch 82 vulnerabilities.
 
It’s worth noting that this month Adobe did not release any updates on Patch Tuesday, as the company usually does.
 
The latest Acrobat and Reader updates resolve a total of 68 vulnerabilities, including many critical memory corruption flaws that can be exploited for arbitrary code execution. The vulnerabilities rated “important” can lead to information disclosure, Adobe’s advisory shows.
 
Many of these security holes were reported to Adobe by independent researchers through Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI). The tech giant has also credited representatives of Baidu, Tencent, Google, Source Incite, Knownsec, Codemize, SEFCOM Lab, STAR Labs, Flexera, Cisco Talos, Viettel Cyber Security, Qihoo 360, and Palo Alto Networks for reporting the weaknesses in Acrobat and Reader.
 
In its Experience Manager marketing solution, Adobe patched a dozen vulnerabilities that can be exploited to gain unauthorized access to an organization’s Experience Manager environment.
 
In addition, one moderate-severity cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability that could lead to the disclosure of sensitive information has been fixed by Adobe in Experience Manager Forms.
 
In Download Manager for Windows, Adobe fixed a privilege escalation vulnerability caused by insecure file permissions.
 
Adobe says it’s not aware of any attacks exploiting these vulnerabilities and, based on the priority ratings assigned by the company, they are unlikely to be exploited any time soon.



