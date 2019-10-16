Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Windows 7 is under attack – Report

Windows 7 is under attack – Report
17:34 16 Oktyabr 2019
7 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Security company Webroot published a report that revealed a sharp increase in the number of infections on systems running Windows 7.
 
The mid-year update of the Webroot Threat Report showed that Windows 7 exploits had risen 71% from 2018. The number of IPs that host Windows exploits also rose by 75%.
 
The report indicated that private systems were more susceptible than enterprise machines.
 
“Out of all infected PCs, 64% were home user machines, and 36% were business devices, likely because home users aren’t protected by corporate firewalls and security policies and may not be updated as regularly.”
 
Webroot also noted that businesses could step up security by adding policies that protect the temp, cache and appdata folders, as the research found that more than 75% of malware was hidden in these locations.
 
According to the report, Windows 10 systems were less likely to be exploited.
 
“In general, computers using the Windows 7 operating system are twice as likely to become infected as those running Windows 10, with approximately 0.12 infections per Windows 7 device so far in 2019, and 0.05 infections per Windows 10 device,” the report stated.
 
As previously reported, Microsoft is ending support for the Windows 7 operating system on 14 January 2020.
 
The company encouraged users to upgrade to Windows 10 before their systems could become vulnerable to attacks.
 
After the cutoff date, any machine running Windows 7 will no longer be able to receive official security updates or support from Microsoft.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-63502-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Windows is under attack Report
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

ABŞ hərbçiləri “Starlink” peyk internetindən istifadə edəcəklər

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

Dünyanın ən varlı insanı bir gecəyə 6,9 milyard dollar itirib

25 Oktyabr 2019 14:35
“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

“Nar” fiziki məhdudiyyətli idmançılara dəstək olur

25 Oktyabr 2019 13:08
Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

Ümumdünya Meteorologiya Təşkilatı hava və təbii fəlakətlərin proqnozlaşdırılması üçün istifadə olunan radiotezlikləri qorumağa çağırır

25 Oktyabr 2019 12:35
Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

Təşkilatların 71 faizi kvant kompüterləri təhlükəsizlik üçün təhdid hesab edir

25 Oktyabr 2019 11:35
Mühəndislər barmaq jestlərini müəyyənləşdirən bilərzik hazırlayıblar

Mühəndislər barmaq jestlərini müəyyənləşdirən bilərzik hazırlayıblar

25 Oktyabr 2019 10:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

İki qeyri-kommersiya təşkilatı Maliyyə Nazirliyində akkreditasiya olunub

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:52

ARDNF dövlət büdcəsinə 7,5 milyard manat vəsait transfer edib

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:50

Cem Yılmazın gözlənilən komediyası “CinemaPlus”da - VİDEO - FOTO

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:47

Berdiməhəmmədov: "Qoşulmama Hərəkatı qlobal iqtisadi proseslərdə yaxından iştirak etməlidir"

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:42

“Xəzər” TV-dən Murad Arifə qadağa

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:40

Bakıda su quyusundan meyit tapıldı

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:36

Pakistan Prezidenti Bakıdan dünyaya SƏSLƏNDİ: On illərdir o torpaqlar...

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:33

Qanda şəkərin səviyyəsini və insulini normaya salan MEYVƏ

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:33

Xırdalanda yeni qaz kəməri istifadəyə verilib

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:32

Arif Alvi: "Azərbaycanın sədrliyi dövründə Pakistan Qoşulmama Hərəkatına dəstəyini əsirgəməyəcək"

25 Oktyabr 2019 15:32