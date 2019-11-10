Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV afişa

Milli.Az goal.az-a istinadən günün oyunlarını təqdim edir:

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası

16:30 Sabah - Sumqayıt CBC Sport

19:00 Qarabağ - Zirə CBC Sport

İngiltərə Premyer Liqası

18:00 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa TRT Spor

20:30 Liverpool - Manchester City İdman TV

İtaliya A Seriyası

15:30 Cagliari - Fiorentina Match! TV

18:00 Lazio - Lecce beİN Sports 3

18:00 Sampdoria - Atalanta beİN Sports 2 MAX

21:00 Parma - Roma CBC Sport, beİN Sports 3

23:45 Juventus - Milan CBC Sport, beİN Sports 3, Match! TV

Almaniya Bundesliqası

16:30 Borussia M - Werder İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3

18:30 Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3

21:00 Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt Match! Futbol 3

İspaniya La Liqası

17:00 Athletic - Levante Match! Futbol 1

19:00 Atletico Madrid - Espanyol Match! Futbol 1

21:30 Getafe - Osasuna Match! Futbol 1

00:00 Betis - Sevilla Match! Futbol 1

