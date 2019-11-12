Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies to receive citizens in Lankaran, and First Deputy Minister – in Astara

In accordance with the schedule of reception of citizens in cities and regions by heads of central executive authorities and their deputies in November 2019, the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies will receive citizens.



Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade will receive citizens in Lankaran city (citizens from Lankaran and Lerik regions) on November 15 at 12:00, and First Deputy Minister Ali Abdullayev will receive citizens in Astara region on the same day at the same hour.



The leadership of the ministry will listen to complaints and suggestions from citizens related to the provision of transport, telecommunications services (including internet, TV and radio broadcasting), postal services, service culture and other issues of concern to the population.



Those wishing to make an appointment with the leadership of the ministry are requested to contact via e-mail [email protected], call hotline number 1655 or (012) 598 38 18 (calls from regions are free of charge).



At the same time, in case of need, citizens wishing to come to the meeting will be provided with vehicles from relevant post offices or telephone exchanges. For this purpose, citizens are requested to call following telephone numbers:



In Lankaran 025 2554527

In Lerik 025 2746055

In Astara 025 2251111.









