StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum held
17:34 12 Noyabr 2019
StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum was held in Kiev, Ukraine. The aim of the forum is to bring together public and private sector representatives, non-governmental organizations and financial institutions to discuss the work necessary to promote innovation-driven economies in the region, as well as to facilitate the integration of Eurasian countries into the global economic and security system.
 
Azerbaijan at the event was represented by head of the Department of Innovative Development of Information Society and Electronic Governance of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Azizov, who made a presentation in the panel discussions on “IT industry in Eurasia – different ways, common challenges”. Speaking in detail about ICT and innovative ecosystems formed in Azerbaijan, ministry’s representative noted that the state pays particular attention to startups and innovative development. According to him, work is ongoing to promote innovative initiatives, provide grants, soft loans to innovative projects, including startups, increase efficiency and ensure coordination in the field of innovative development. The current state and prospects of ICT development in Azerbaijan were also given priority in the discussions.
 
The forum continued with a discussion of key issues, such as the creation of a unified ICT infrastructure and provision of innovative services in the Eurasian region.

 
 

 

 

