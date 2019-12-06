Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Russia 24 TV channel’s reportage about Bakutel 2019 also contains interview with President Ilham Aliyev

16:34 6 Dekabr 2019
On December 5, Russia 24 TV channel broadcasted a reportage on the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel 2019. The reportage also contained an interview with  President of the Republic of Azerbaijan  Ilham Aliyev.
 
We present the reportage of Russia 24  correspondent Alexander Chernetsov.
 
Presenter: The roar of Formula 1 cars is heard again in Baku and this time everyone can feel like a real pilot. Ultramodern racing car stimulator has been brought to the Bakutel International Exhibition. Representatives of hundreds of IT companies from 23 countries are discussing technology development and prominent projects in this area. And, of course, they are signing contracts. For example, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azercosmos and Russia’s satellite service. Alexander Chernetsov learned about the agreements.
 
Correspondent: Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel 2019 is essentially an arena for demonstrating the most advanced IT technologies. Every year leading players in the telecommunications market of 50 countries arrive in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This year Bakutel expects not only a record number of participants, but also a record number of contracts concluded. You know, today Azerbaijan is an advanced country in the field of IT technologies in the Caspian region.
 
Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao says:
 
- About 10 years ago, when I met with President Ilham Aliyev, he said that Azerbaijan is rich in oil. However, we understood that this resource would sooner or later be depleted. Therefore, even then we thought that it was necessary to develop other resource areas.  Of course, in this sense, the ICT sector was the most important.
 
Correspondent: Bakutel 2019 is an anniversary exhibition. Exactly for 25 years, this venue has been providing opportunities for leading IT companies and young developers to showcase their achievements. Among the newcomers are guests from Iran. The partners are presenting their IT solutions against cyber attacks. And on the other two adjacent booths, journalists’ cameras are truly recording the historic moment: Azercosmos and Russian satellite communications signed the first partnership agreement.
 
Deputy director general for business development at the Federal State Unitary Enterprise of Russia Ksenia Drozdova says:
 
- By combining our space capabilities, we aim to provide greater opportunities for broadcasting companies and telecom operators in the Middle East, the Caspian and South Africa.
 
Correspondent: By the way, Bakutel is not just about business and strategic tasks. It’s also entertainment.
 
Probably, any guest of this exhibition will be able to find here something for himself, according to his interests. Here, for example, the most realistic Formula 1 car is a rare opportunity to prank, virtually of course, and feel like Alonso.
 
Or IT robotics. For example, a world-renowned robot is an artist from Germany, and this is theater – the audience’s favorite pianist robot.
 
Chairman of the Board of Innovation Agency Tural Kerimli says:
 
- You know, by the 30th, 54 occupations will be replaced by artificial intelligence and robotics. Therefore, it is important for us to show the younger generation what to expect in the near future.
 
Correspondent: The President and First Lady have also arrived today to greet the exhibitors and guests personally. In an exclusive interview with our channel, we are talking primarily about Russian-Azerbaijani relations, which, according to Ilham Aliyev, are at the highest level today.
 
President Ilham Aliyev says:
 
- Azerbaijan is an importer, to a greater extent, importer and consumer of modern technologies. Due to the advanced scientific potential and great attention that the Russian Government pays to this sphere, Russia becomes a producer. Therefore, based on friendly relations between our countries, it would be very interesting for us to work with Russian entities in this direction. Because it is no secret that it means security, technology and business as a whole, it means the potential of countries.
 
Correspondent: By the end of this year, the presidents of the two countries will meet again in Moscow. The plan also includes discussions on bilateral relations in the field of IT technologies.

 

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-64730-news-2.html
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

