Tiflo- and surdo version of film "Speaking Letter" presented as part of Bakutel 2019

6 Dekabr 2019
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Public Association of the Visually Impaired People Society have prepared a tiflo- and surdo version of the feature film “Speaking Letter”.
 
The purpose of preparing this version of the film is to provide support for the creation of equal opportunities for people with visual and hearing impairments.
 
The presentation ceremony of the film was held as part of the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel 2019.
 
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade delivered a speech at the event.
 
Noting that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies regularly holds various social events, the Deputy Minister spoke about the importance of adapting the feature film “Speaking Letter” for people with visual and hearing impairments.
 
According to Elmir Velizade, due to the fact that this film relates the wartime, it continues to be relevant.
 
“The organization of this presentation as part of the Bakutel 2019 exhibition, taking place on December 3-6, is not an accident. Thus, December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” the Deputy Minister said.
 
It is to be noted that on October 14, 1992, the United Nations proclaimed December 3 as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) in order to draw attention to the rights of people with disabilities, the challenges that they face and how to solve them.
 
Then tiflo- and surdo version of the feature film “Speaking Letter” was shown.
 
At the end of the event, DVDs of the film were distributed to people with visual and hearing impairments.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

