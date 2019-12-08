Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV AFİŞA

13:12 8 Dekabr 2019
Milli.Az goal.az-a istinadən günün oyunlarını təqdim edir:

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası

15:00 Sumqayıt - Qəbələ CBC Sport

17:00 Sabah - Neftçi CBC Sport

İtaliya A Seriyası

15:30 Lecce - Genoa Match! Futbol 2

18:00 Torino - Fiorentina Match! Futbol 2

21:00 Sampdoria - Parma Match! Futbol 2

23:45 Bologna - Milan CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 2

İngiltərə Premyer Liqası

18:00 Aston Villa - Leicester İdman TV

18:00 Newcastle - Southampton TRT Spor

İspaniya La Liqası

15:00 Eibar - Getafe Match! Futbol 1

17:00 Betis - Athletic Match! Futbol 1

19:00 Valladolid - Real Sociedad CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1

21:30 Leganes - Celta CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1)

00:00 Osasuna - Sevilla Match! Futbol 1

Almaniya Bundesliqası

18:30 Union - Köln Match! Futbol 3

21:00 Werder - Paderborn İdman TV

Fransa Liqa 1-i

00:00 Marseille - Bordeaux Match! Futbol 3

Milli.Az

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: https://news.milli.az/sport/808737.html
