Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV AFİŞA

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası
15:00 Sumqayıt - Qəbələ CBC Sport
17:00 Sabah - Neftçi CBC Sport
İtaliya A Seriyası
15:30 Lecce - Genoa Match! Futbol 2
18:00 Torino - Fiorentina Match! Futbol 2
21:00 Sampdoria - Parma Match! Futbol 2
23:45 Bologna - Milan CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 2
İngiltərə Premyer Liqası
18:00 Aston Villa - Leicester İdman TV
18:00 Newcastle - Southampton TRT Spor
İspaniya La Liqası
15:00 Eibar - Getafe Match! Futbol 1
17:00 Betis - Athletic Match! Futbol 1
19:00 Valladolid - Real Sociedad CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1
21:30 Leganes - Celta CBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1)
00:00 Osasuna - Sevilla Match! Futbol 1
Almaniya Bundesliqası
18:30 Union - Köln Match! Futbol 3
21:00 Werder - Paderborn İdman TV
Fransa Liqa 1-i
00:00 Marseille - Bordeaux Match! Futbol 3
