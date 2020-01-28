Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

The fake AirPods made in China are very dangerous!

The fake AirPods made in China are very dangerous!
14:34 28 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

The French magazine “60 million consumers” tried several fake AirPods made in China. The final result: poor sound quality and volume much higher than the maximum recommended level, and therefore dangerous for hearing.
 
The Apple AirPods are the undisputed leaders in the market for wireless headphones. Specifically, they are number one in the world, with 45% market share. In fact, it is not surprising to see copies and clones swarming everywhere on the Internet. Sold $159 per pair, the AirPods have a relatively prohibitive price, not to mention the AirPods Pro at $249. This is why for several years now, Chinese manufacturers have embarked on the production of fake AirPods at low cost.
 
The magazine “60 million consumers” has decided to look into these low-cost imitations, which are very much appreciated by some influencers and Youtubers. As the magazine specifies, these wireless headphones are regularly promoted by videographers, as part of sponsored content. These influencers and Youtubers get money to say good things about these devices. Some devices take up the line-by-line design of the AirPods, while others take it further by integrating copies of Apple’s H1 chip.
 
For the purposes of the test, the writers ordered 7 different pairs of fake AirPods. Of the 7, only 4 arrived at the editorial office, the other three having mysteriously disappeared between China and France. And of those 4, one copy just didn’t work. No choice therefore, the journalists turned to the only three functional pairs in their possession.
 
The final verdict: the sound quality is mediocre, but one of the models proves to be dangerous for the hearing of the user, with a maximum volume exceeds the standards in force by 10 decibels. As the newspaper suggests, this is one of the major problems with these counterfeits, which rarely meet security standards.
 
Unsurprisingly, the magazine does not recommend any of the three devices tested. It urges consumers to take caution when purchasing wireless headphones. The best is still to move towards recognized brands, certainly more expensive, but respectful of safety standards.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65876-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

The fake AirPods made in China are very dangerous
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

28 Yanvar 2020 15:35
“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

28 Yanvar 2020 15:03
Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Suriya ordusu İdlibin Maarət-an-Numan şəhərini azad edib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:47

Fransada nümayişlərdə istifadə olunan "GLİ-F4" qumbaraları qadağan edilib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:32

Sadio Manenin son durumu məlum oldu

29 Yanvar 2020 05:57

"Mançester Yunayted" azarkeşləri klubun vitse-prezidentinin evinə hücum ediblər

29 Yanvar 2020 05:52

Brejnevin rezidensiyası satışa çıxarıldı

29 Yanvar 2020 05:32

Dekabr ayında qəzaya uğrayan "Bek Air" aviaşirkətinə məxsus təyyarənin ikinci pilotu ölüb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:29

ABŞ-ın İraqdakı səfirliyinə hücum zamanı 50 hərbçi xəsarət alıb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:07

Adi bildirçin "İlin quşu" seçilib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:32

Ağ Ev Yaxın Şərqdə "əsrin müqaviləsi" üzrə təklifləri dərc edib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:29

Moldova millisinin üzvü Azərbaycan KLUBUNDA

29 Yanvar 2020 04:23