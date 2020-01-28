Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Global roaming subscribers to reach 1.1 billion by 2024

Global roaming subscribers to reach 1.1 billion by 2024
15:34 28 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global number of roaming subscribers will reach 1.1 billion by 2024; rising from 900 million in 2020. This represents a growth of 28% over the next four years.
 
The new study, Wholesale Roaming: Emerging Technologies & Market Forecasts 2020-2024, forecasts that the wholesale roaming model will be crucial to mitigating threats from high data traffic generated by emerging technologies, such as 5G and RCS (Rich Communication Services). Wholesale roaming involves operators agreeing bilateral agreements that secure the use of each other’s networks for subscribers. These agreements include pre-agreed costs and fair usage of voice, SMS and data services whilst roaming.
 
The research forecasts that existing wholesale roaming agreements will need to be amended in order to accommodate large amounts of data traffic generated by 5G connections. It urged operators to focus on ensuring that fair usage policies reflect the anticipated increase in cellular traffic, or risk a low quality of user experience on visited networks for mobile subscribers.
 
RCS is also anticipated to place added pressure on operators that offer roaming services. Research author Sam Barker remarked, “By the end of 2020, there will be over 270 million RCS messaging users. In order to retain a high quality user experience, wholesale roaming agreements must be expanded to include RCS or operators risk losing traffic to OTT messaging applications”.
 
The report also forecasts that operators will increase adoption of the wholesale roaming model due to its ability to rapidly update usage policies and roaming. By 2024, Juniper Research anticipates that 20% of mobile roaming connections will be attributable to 5G-capable smartphones. Subsequently, it forecasts that wholesale roaming revenue, including voice, messaging and data roaming will reach $41 billion by 2024, rising from $37 billion in 2019.
 
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.
 
 



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65880-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Global roaming subscribers to reach 11 billion by 2024
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

28 Yanvar 2020 15:35
“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

28 Yanvar 2020 15:03
Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

"Facebook"un işində problemlər yaranıb

29 Yanvar 2020 06:55

Suriya ordusu İdlibin Maarət-an-Numan şəhərini azad edib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:47

Fransada nümayişlərdə istifadə olunan "GLİ-F4" qumbaraları qadağan edilib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:32

Sadio Manenin son durumu məlum oldu

29 Yanvar 2020 05:57

"Mançester Yunayted" azarkeşləri klubun vitse-prezidentinin evinə hücum ediblər

29 Yanvar 2020 05:52

Brejnevin rezidensiyası satışa çıxarıldı

29 Yanvar 2020 05:32

Dekabr ayında qəzaya uğrayan "Bek Air" aviaşirkətinə məxsus təyyarənin ikinci pilotu ölüb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:29

ABŞ-ın İraqdakı səfirliyinə hücum zamanı 50 hərbçi xəsarət alıb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:07

Adi bildirçin "İlin quşu" seçilib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:32

Ağ Ev Yaxın Şərqdə "əsrin müqaviləsi" üzrə təklifləri dərc edib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:29