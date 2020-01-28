Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

India passes US to become second largest smartphone market in 2019: Counterpoint

India passes US to become second largest smartphone market in 2019: Counterpoint
17:34 28 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Riding on Chinese brands, the India smartphone market surpassed the US for the first time on an annual level, becoming the second-largest smartphone market after China globally -- reaching 158 million shipments in the calendar year 2019 with seven percent (YoY) growth, a report from Counterpoint Research said on Friday.
 
While Xiaomi continued to be the top player with 28 percent market share in the calendar year 2019, Samsung was second with 21 percent and Vivo at 16 percent market share, said Counterpoint's 'Market Monitor' service.
 
"Although the rate of growth for smartphone market hit single digit for the first time ever on an annual basis, India is underpenetrated relative to many other markets with 4G penetration in terms of subscribers being around 55 percent," said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.
 
"Chinese brands share hit a record 72 percent for the year 2019 as compared to 60 percent share a year ago.
 
"This year, we have seen all major Chinese players expanding their footprint in offline and online channels to gain market share. For instance, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus have increased their offline points of sale while brands like Vivo have expanded their online reach with Z and U series," said Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint.
 
Over the past four years, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OnePlus have grown 15 times, 24 times and 18 percent, respectively.
 
"This highlights that OEMs are mature enough to capture next wave of growth and expand their operations in India," Jain added.
 
Samsung shipments remained almost flat (YoY) while it has shown a five percent (YoY) decline in 2019.
 
"This is for the first time Samsung transitioned to a completely new portfolio targeting different channels (offline with A series and online with M series). However, it needs to double down its efforts to keep the momentum going," the report noted.
 
While the smartphone market registered YoY growth, the feature phone market witnessed a steep decline of nearly 42 percent YoY in 2019 and 38 percent (YoY) in Q4 2019.
 
"This is due to slowdown in the new shipments from Reliance Jio. However, the players such as Itel, Lava, Nokia, and Micromax registered positive annual growth despite the overall segment declined showing the untapped potential of the market," said the report.
 
In fact, Itel emerged as the number one feature phone brand in Q4 2019, followed by Samsung and Lava.
 



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65893-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

India passes US to become second largest smartphone market in 2019 Counterpoint
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

“Windows 10” sistemində smartfon üzərindən zənglər hamı üçün əlçatandır

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

“Windows 7” əməliyyat sistemi üçün yeniləmə paketi çıxarılıb

28 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

Hindistan dünyada ikinci ən böyük smartfon bazarı olub

28 Yanvar 2020 15:35
“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

“Xiaomi” Çindəki mağazalarını bağladı - Qorxunc SƏBƏB

28 Yanvar 2020 15:03
Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

Dünyanın ən böyük ikimotorlu sərnişin təyyarəsi ilk uçuşunu edib (VİDEO)

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

Daşınan elektronika üçün elastik akkumulyator hazırlanıb

28 Yanvar 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Bu gün Azərbaycan və Ermənistanın XİN rəhbərləri görüşəcək

29 Yanvar 2020 07:02

"Facebook"un işində problemlər yaranıb

29 Yanvar 2020 06:55

Suriya ordusu İdlibin Maarət-an-Numan şəhərini azad edib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:47

Fransada nümayişlərdə istifadə olunan "GLİ-F4" qumbaraları qadağan edilib

29 Yanvar 2020 06:32

Sadio Manenin son durumu məlum oldu

29 Yanvar 2020 05:57

"Mançester Yunayted" azarkeşləri klubun vitse-prezidentinin evinə hücum ediblər

29 Yanvar 2020 05:52

Brejnevin rezidensiyası satışa çıxarıldı

29 Yanvar 2020 05:32

Dekabr ayında qəzaya uğrayan "Bek Air" aviaşirkətinə məxsus təyyarənin ikinci pilotu ölüb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:29

ABŞ-ın İraqdakı səfirliyinə hücum zamanı 50 hərbçi xəsarət alıb

29 Yanvar 2020 05:07

Adi bildirçin "İlin quşu" seçilib

29 Yanvar 2020 04:32