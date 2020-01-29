Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
HP introduced a laptop-transformer for education and SMB

11:34 29 Yanvar 2020
HP has introduced the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, which is designed for business and training. The device is a transformer, capable of transforming from laptop to tablet.
 
The basis for the laptop was the AMD 4000 Ryzen installed with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The keyboard is made of special material 19 Mil-Spec 810G, which can withstand heavy blows and falling on a hard surface from a height of 1.5 meters. Included with the laptop will come HP Pro stylus Pen designed for use in tablet mode.
 
The main feature of the device is a security system. HP View Gen3 Sure the laptop is off if the display appears an unknown person who has not passed the authentication. Extension HP Sure Start for AMD for BIOS protects your device from hacker attacks at the software level.
 
The cost of HP ProBook x360 435 G7 in Russia will make about 40 thousand rubles. According to preliminary data, the device will be available in May this year.



