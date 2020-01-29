Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
Volkswagen and Microsoft expand partnership

Volkswagen and Microsoft expand partnership
15:34 29 Yanvar 2020
Volkswagen and Microsoft are expanding their strategic partnership through the existing cloud collaboration.
 
The carmaker has been cooperating with the software group so far to fully network its cars in the “Volkswagen Automotive Cloud”. In the future, the long-term cooperation should also include sustainability, digital education and employee engagement, the companies said on Monday.
 
Climate protection and digital transformation are the central issues for the future of business and society, said Ralf Pfitzner, Head of Sustainability in the Volkswagen Group: “The challenges are immense – so it is particularly important that the transformation takes place on a broad social basis, and that we take people with us. “
 
Microsoft will offer a digital training program at Volkswagen's “Faculty 73”. The aim is to train and train both VW employees and external job seekers for the digital job market. The first 100 students will be able to complete the program from spring. Microsoft and Volkswagen employees, as well as students and representatives of start-ups, are also to develop concepts at a “Thinkathon” in the Autostadt of how the use of artificial intelligence can reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
 
Sabine Bendiek, Managing Director of Microsoft Germany, said the project was intended to promote the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence for the good of the environment, society and the economy. “The focus is on supporting people of all ages in developing skills for a digitized world.”
 
VW strives to be able to manufacture the most important components of the new auto generation – batteries and software. “We have to build up sustainable competence here,” said boss Herbert Diess recently to employees. The group plans to hire 2,500 experts for its new software unit in the coming year and train additional ones itself.



