The European Union is developing its own CPU for AI

It seems that the US monopoly on the microprocessors is in the past. After China and Russia preparing their achievements to the European Union. In the framework of the European Processor Initiative (EPI) developed its own processor for high-performance applications, like machine learning and artificial intelligence.



According to head of the EPI Jean-Marc Denis, the processor will be created by technology 6 nanometers at the facilities of TSMC. It will release at the end of this or early next year. Hardware based on ARM architecture, but will get their. It’s called Zeus and is the kernel version of server architecture Neoverese.



It also promised a separate chip Titan on the basis of the RISC-V architecture. Want to apply for the problems of artificial intelligence, it will receive memory HBM. The General processor will be equipped with DDR5 memory and PCIe bus 5.0 for internuclear connections.









