Xiaomi closes all stores in China due to a virus

The Chinese company Xiaomi has decided on the temporary closure of all offline stores in the country at the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It is reported by Gizmochina.



The decision was taken by the company to work on the prevention and combating the epidemic of the new virus type in China. All physical stores will be closed from 28 January to 2 February, the reopening is scheduled for 3 February.



“Under the influence of the epidemic situation, to cooperate with governments at all levels to carry out work on prevention and the prevention of epidemics, comprehensively and actively respond to national policies and actions, as well as on the health of your family and friends around us carefully we decided that the house of Xiaomi across the country will be closed from January 28, 2020 February 2, 2020. It will resume on 3 February 2020. In case of any changes will be notified separately,” the company said.



While online stores will operate as usual. Products can be ordered online via Express shipping.



Recall that in China in December there was an outbreak of a new virus pneumonia. As of the morning of 28 January from the new coronavirus 106 people have died. Also only in China, 4515 confirmed cases of the new virus type.



Also RBC-Ukraine wrote that the American company Apple may not launch on time the production of the budget iPhone for the Chinese coronavirus, which is raging close to the production capacity of the company in China. Smartphones were supposed to start producing in February at the Chinese factories.









