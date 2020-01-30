Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Digital payments to hit record $4.7trn in 2020

Digital payments to hit record $4.7trn in 2020
17:34 30 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Digital payments have had a huge impact on the global payments industry traditionally dominated by cash, credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. The surge of smart devices and a growing eCommerce market has led to the rapid adoption of digital payments, in both developed and emerging countries.
 
According to data gathered by LearnBonds.com, the worldwide digital payments market will jump to a record $4.7trn transaction value this year, with a 15.3% year-over-year growth rate. This rising trend is set to continue in the following years, with the entire market reaching $6.7trn by 2023.
 
The global digital payments market is growing at an average annual rate of almost 14% from 2017 to 2023, revealed the Statista Survey on fintech industry. Digital commerce represents the most significant segment of the market, forecast to generate up to 67% of the transactions in the next three years.
 
However, mobile point of sale payments are set to see the most significant rise in the future, jumping from $745bn transaction value in 2019 to $2.1trn by 2023. The average transaction value per user in this segment will also increase from just over $791 in 2020 to $1,289 in 2023.
 
By geography, China is set to stay the most prominent digital payments market in the world, with 49% of the global market share by 2023. Just two decades ago, China was primarily a cash economy. However, e-commerce giant Alibaba and gaming group Tencent have exploited the country’s widespread smartphone ownership and helped drive a massive shift among Chinese consumers towards digital payments. Today, Chinese companies receive digital payments and use them as an entry point to offer consumers a range of both offline and online products and services.
 
The Statista report shows that together, China and the US will account for nearly 70% of the global digital payment’s transaction value by 2023. Although PayPal, Venmo and Square dominate the US alternative payments market, technology giants like Google, Apple, and Facebook, as well as large banks such as JP Morgan, Chase, and Wells Fargo, are also pushing into this market. The goal of this massive shift is to increase the speed of money transfers for consumers, reduce transaction costs, and weave payment services into social networks.
 
Far behind the two leading countries, the UK ranked as the third biggest digital payments market in the world, with $176bn transaction value in 2020. Japan and Germany follow with $173.1bn and $127.4bn, respectively. Statistics indicate that the rank of the leading regions will remain the same over the next three years.
 
The global peer-to-peer digital payments market is also booming, with consumers sending billions of dollars through digital apps. The Statista figures confirm the US has the biggest peer-to-peer payments market globally, with Venmo, Zelle and Square as dominant players.
 
The US peer-to-peer payments industry is competitive, with both financial institutions and fintech start-ups offering innovative services and creating sophisticated networks that provide real-time payments. The statistics indicate that the unified market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 20% and reach a $381bn value by 2022.
 
As one of the liveliest markets for fintech firms globally, the UK is also currently witnessing a rise of peer-to-peer-related growth. The entire UK’s peer-to-peer payments industry is forecast to jump to $70bn by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 23%.
 
However, the Indian market is the fastest growing one globally, spiking with an average annual growth rate of over 72% from $10.5bn in 2017 to $159.2bn in 2022. Radical government efforts, especially the demonetization efforts of November 2016 and the launch of government-owned instant real-time payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the same year, are the biggest drivers of this incredible growth. The UPI transactions already hit more than half the value of card transactions in the country.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-65976-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Digital payments to hit record 47trn in 2020
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

2025-ci ilədək süni intellekt funksiyalı qurğular üçün çiplərin satış həcmi 3 dəfə artacaq

30 Yanvar 2020 17:35
Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

Analitiklər mobil ödənişlərin populyarlığının artması haqqında məlumat veriblər

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

“Apple”ın direktoru “iPhone” smartfonunun “5G” versiyasının olmamasını izah edib

30 Yanvar 2020 16:35
Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

Kommersiya yönümlü dronlar bazarının həcmi ildə 36% yüksələcək

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

“Samsung” şirkəti qabaqcıl “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” planşetini təqdim edib

30 Yanvar 2020 14:35
“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

“5G” smartfonlarının satışında ikiqat artım gözlənilir

30 Yanvar 2020 12:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Tramp: “ABŞ ölkədə koronavirusla bağlı vəziyyəti nəzarət altında saxlayır”

31 Yanvar 2020 02:37

Venesiya UNESKO-nun "qara siyahısı"na salına bilər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:32

Soyuqdəymənin qarşısını alan İNANILMAZ VASİTƏ

31 Yanvar 2020 02:23

Rusiyada 14 Çin vətəndaşı səhhətlərində yaranan problemlərlə bağlı həkimlərə müraciət ediblər

31 Yanvar 2020 02:22

İtaliyada ilk koronavirusa yoluxma qeydə alınıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:57

Futzal üzrə millinin hücumçusu: “Finala çıxmaq şansımız böyükdür”

31 Yanvar 2020 01:42

Hindistanda bir kişi təxminən 20 uşağı girov götürüb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:36

Koronavirusla mübarizə üçün 2 günə böyük xəstəxana tikildi - FOTO

31 Yanvar 2020 01:32

Bakıda 26 yaşlı gənc bıçaqlanıb

31 Yanvar 2020 01:22

Gövdəsi parçalanan təyyarənin yeni testləri keçirildi

31 Yanvar 2020 01:18