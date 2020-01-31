Scientists link thyroid cancer with radiation from cell phones

Scientists at Yale University have found a link between thyroid cancer and radiation from cell phones.



According to Medical Xpress, scientists were able to prove the effect of smartphones on the development of thyroid cancer in some patients. They examined about 900 people and found that in patients with a specific single nucleotide polymorphism, the active use of smartphones doubles the risk of developing thyroid cancer.



Identifying people with certain genetic characteristics will allow them to be identified as a risk group and inform about the increased risk of developing this disease.



According to scientists, further study of the problem will help improve the diagnosis of cancer.













