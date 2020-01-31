Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə
SEÇKİ 2020

Scientists develop a bandage that can diagnose bacterial infection by changing colors, helps prevent antibiotic resistance

Scientists develop a bandage that can diagnose bacterial infection by changing colors, helps prevent antibiotic resistance
17:34 31 Yanvar 2020
1 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Scientists have developed a new form of bandage which is capable of diagnosing bacterial infections by changing color. It also administers early medication that can potentially help combat antibiotic resistance in cases of infection and save thousands of lives.
 
The new ‘smart’ bandage can detect which bacteria are present in the body and releases early medication to prevent further symptoms. According to researchers in China, this development could lead to the ‘rational use’ of antibiotics. To elaborate on this, antibiotics are generally prescribed as a precaution until an infection is cured. However, this leads to bacteria becoming immune or resistant to certain antibiotics, which in turn makes it hard to cure an ailing patient.
 
Thus, the smaller dosage at an appropriate time frame can reduce needless overdose of antibiotics and make the phenomenon less frequent, as drugs nowadays are accelerating the process of immunity for bacterias. Currently, 700,000 deaths worldwide have been attributed to antibiotic resistance, making it one of the largest threats to global health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
 
Hence, tools like the new bandage which reduces the need for precaution and helps in the early determination of the infection may lead to more lives being saved in the future. Early testing of the bandage was done of mice that were infected with either drug-sensitive or drug-resistant Escherichia coli (E.coli) bacteria. The researchers then administered a material that can assess microenvironments, i.e, detect the bacteria on their wounds.
 
If the tests were on the drug sensitive E.coli, then the bandage turned green to yellow and released an antibiotic that killed the bacteria. On the other hand, if the drug-resistant bacteria were tested, the bandage turned red after coming into contact with an enzyme specifically produced by the drug resistant Escherichia coli. After this, the researchers exposed the bandages to light to release a chemical that weakened the bacteria to make them more vulnerable to medicine.
 
Timing is key when sensing and treating the bacterial infection, as a quick diagnosis can speed patient’s recovery and reduce the risk of spreading antibiotic resistant microbes. Notably, the new bandage is supposedly a low cost alternative to traditional methods of diagnosing and can rival even the more expensive and time consuming instruments used today.
 
 



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-66007-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Scientists develop bandage that can diagnose bacterial infection by changing colors helps prevent antibiotic resistance
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Nar” görmə məhdudiyyətli insanlar üçün audio-kitablar hazırladı

“Nar” görmə məhdudiyyətli insanlar üçün audio-kitablar hazırladı

31 Yanvar 2020 18:38
“Microsoft” bulud platformasında aşkar edilmiş təhlükəli boşluqlar müştərilərin məlumatını təhlükə altında qoyub

“Microsoft” bulud platformasında aşkar edilmiş təhlükəli boşluqlar müştərilərin məlumatını təhlükə altında qoyub

31 Yanvar 2020 17:35
BMT kiberhücuma məruz qalıb

BMT kiberhücuma məruz qalıb

31 Yanvar 2020 15:35
“Microsoft” şirkəti “Paint” proqramını silməyə imkan verəcək

“Microsoft” şirkəti “Paint” proqramını silməyə imkan verəcək

31 Yanvar 2020 15:35
Feysbuk koronavirusla bağlı hərəkətə keçdi - Yanlış məlumatlar silinəcək

Feysbuk koronavirusla bağlı hərəkətə keçdi - Yanlış məlumatlar silinəcək

31 Yanvar 2020 14:33
Həkimlər xəstəliklərin diaqnostikası və müalicəsi üçün “ağıllı” sarğı hazırlayıblar

Həkimlər xəstəliklərin diaqnostikası və müalicəsi üçün “ağıllı” sarğı hazırlayıblar

31 Yanvar 2020 12:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

“Mədəniyyət” qəzetinin “Afişa” əlavəsinin fevral sayı çapdan çıxdı

31 Yanvar 2020 18:53

2 Fevral “Gənclər günü”nün loqotip qalibi bəlli oldu - FOTO

31 Yanvar 2020 18:52

İndiyə qədər 28 minə yaxın şəxsə dövlət ipotekası verilib

31 Yanvar 2020 18:50

Nərgiz Cəlilova dəyişdi -

31 Yanvar 2020 18:50

"Barselona" daha bir hücumçu aldı

31 Yanvar 2020 18:47

Azərbaycanda məşhur general İŞDƏN ÇIXARILDI

31 Yanvar 2020 18:43

Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının koronavirusa görə Çindən təxliyə prosesi başlayıb

31 Yanvar 2020 18:42

Xızıda raket hissələri tapılıb - FOTO

31 Yanvar 2020 18:42

Bakıda karantində saxlanılan çinli tələbənin

31 Yanvar 2020 18:41

“Nar” görmə məhdudiyyətli insanlar üçün audio-kitablar hazırladı

31 Yanvar 2020 18:38