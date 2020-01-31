JEDEC publishes update to Universal Flash Storage (UFS) standard

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 3.1, JESD220E. In addition, an optional new companion standard, JESD220-3: UFS Host Performance Booster (HPB) Extension, has also been published. Developed for mobile applications and computing systems requiring high performance with low power consumption, UFS 3.1 introduces new features intended to help maximize device performance while minimizing power usage. Both JESD220E and JESD220-3 are available for download from the JEDEC website.



JESD220E UFS 3.1 defines the following key updates over the prior version of the standard:



Write Booster: a SLC non-volatile cache that amplifies write speed

DeepSleep: a new UFS device low power state targeting lower cost systems that share UFS voltage regulators with other functions

Performance Throttling Notification: allows the UFS device to notify the host when storage performance is throttled due to high temperature



JESD220-3 Host Performance Booster (HPB) Extension provides an option to cache the UFS device logical-to-physical address map in the system’s DRAM. For UFS devices with a large density, using system DRAM provides larger and faster caching thereby improving the read performance of the device.



“The development of UFS 3.1 is a prime example of the ongoing commitment within JEDEC to continually improve and enhance JEDEC standards to meet the needs of the industry and, ultimately, the consumer,” said Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors and the JC-64 Committee for Embedded Memory Storage and Removable Memory Cards. He added, “The new features introduced with UFS 3.1 and UFS HPB will offer product designers greater flexibility in managing power consumption and enhancing device performance.”



UFS is an open standard, high-performance interface designed for use in applications where power consumption needs to be minimized, including mobile systems such as smartphones and tablets as well as automotive applications. Its high-speed serial interface and optimized protocol enable significant improvements in throughput and system performance. The prior version of the standard, UFS 3.0, introduced two features specifically for the automotive market: the ability to function at an extended temperature range (-40C, 105C) and refresh operation with added host control mechanism to improve device data reliability.



To achieve the highest performance and most power efficient data transport, JEDEC UFS leverages industry leading specifications from the MIPI® Alliance to form its Interconnect Layer. This collaboration continues with UFS version 3.1, which references the MIPI M-PHY® v4.1 physical layer specification and the MIPI UniPro® v1.8 transport layer specification.



JEDEC partners with the Universal Flash Storage Association (UFSA), which was created to support the widespread adoption and acceptance of the JEDEC UFS standard. UFSA’s primary mission includes the promotion of UFS technology and infrastructure by providing product compliance and UFS logo certification management. Through compliance testing UFSA provides valuable input back to JEDEC for future specification development.









