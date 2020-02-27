Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə

Nokia will revive a legendary phone for music lovers

Nokia will revive a legendary phone for music lovers
11:34 27 Fevral 2020
8 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Following the remakes of the iconic Nokia 3310, the “bananaphone” Nokia 8110 and clamshell Nokia 2720 Flip the Finnish brand is planning to release updated version of another famous phone. This time it’s about Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, known as the MP3 player, even back in 2007. Detailed features and design of the device has already appeared in the database of Chinese regulator TENAA.
 
The phone with model number TA-1212 looks almost identical to the original model, with the exception of the missing buttons control the player on the side and minor cosmetic changes on the front panel. According to available information, the novelty will receive a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels, 8 MB RAM and 16 MB of internal memory expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.
 
The capacity of the battery is 1200 mAh, dimensions – 123,75 52,43 x x 13.1 mm, weight – 88 grams. The main camera is represented by a single sensor of 0.3 MP. Date of the announcement by the regulator is not disclosed, but certification typically indicates the willingness of the model to the appearance on the market.
 
Price and commercial name of the updated version of Nokia 5310 Xpress Music is unknown.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-66723-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Nokia will revive legendary phone for music lovers
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

20 avroluq elektromobilin təqdimatı oldu - VİDEO

20 avroluq elektromobilin təqdimatı oldu - VİDEO

02 Mart 2020 20:34
“IDC”: koronavirus qlobal fərdi kompüterlər bazarına təsir edəcək

“IDC”: koronavirus qlobal fərdi kompüterlər bazarına təsir edəcək

02 Mart 2020 16:35
“British Airways” avtonom əlil arabasını sınaqdan keçirir

“British Airways” avtonom əlil arabasını sınaqdan keçirir

02 Mart 2020 15:35
“HUAWEI Enjoy 10e” smartfonu təqdim edilib

“HUAWEI Enjoy 10e” smartfonu təqdim edilib

02 Mart 2020 14:35
“Samsung” Vyetnamda elmi tədqiqat mərkəzi tikəcək

“Samsung” Vyetnamda elmi tədqiqat mərkəzi tikəcək

02 Mart 2020 14:35
II Beynəlxalq “Kibertəhlükəsizlik həftəsi”nin ilk tədbiri – “Kibertəhlükəsizlik konfransı” öz işinə başlayıb

II Beynəlxalq “Kibertəhlükəsizlik həftəsi”nin ilk tədbiri – “Kibertəhlükəsizlik konfransı” öz işinə başlayıb

02 Mart 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Bakıda inzibati binada yanğın: Nazirlik məlumat yaydı

03 Mart 2020 01:08

Netanyahunun partiyası parlament seçkilərində qalib gəldi

03 Mart 2020 00:57

“Baku Oil Services”də yanğın oldu

03 Mart 2020 00:42

Azərbaycan dilini öyrənən əcnəbilər üçün tədris vəsaiti təqdim olundu

03 Mart 2020 00:38

Bu gün Azərbaycanda

03 Mart 2020 00:38

Bu gün Azərbaycanda Od çərşənbəsidir

03 Mart 2020 00:27

Bakıda güclü yanğın: 11 briqada cəlb edildi - FOTO

03 Mart 2020 00:12

GÜNÜN QOROSKOPU - Planlarınızı götür-qoy edin

03 Mart 2020 00:08

Günün qoroskopu: əgər hər şeyi dürüst etsəniz, perspektivlər güclənəcək

03 Mart 2020 00:05

"Astana formatı"nda növbəti görüşün cari ilin martında keçirilməsi nəzərdə tutulur

02 Mart 2020 23:57