Nokia will revive a legendary phone for music lovers

Following the remakes of the iconic Nokia 3310, the “bananaphone” Nokia 8110 and clamshell Nokia 2720 Flip the Finnish brand is planning to release updated version of another famous phone. This time it’s about Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, known as the MP3 player, even back in 2007. Detailed features and design of the device has already appeared in the database of Chinese regulator TENAA.



The phone with model number TA-1212 looks almost identical to the original model, with the exception of the missing buttons control the player on the side and minor cosmetic changes on the front panel. According to available information, the novelty will receive a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels, 8 MB RAM and 16 MB of internal memory expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.



The capacity of the battery is 1200 mAh, dimensions – 123,75 52,43 x x 13.1 mm, weight – 88 grams. The main camera is represented by a single sensor of 0.3 MP. Date of the announcement by the regulator is not disclosed, but certification typically indicates the willingness of the model to the appearance on the market.



Price and commercial name of the updated version of Nokia 5310 Xpress Music is unknown.









