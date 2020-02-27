Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə

LG V60 ThinQ 5G debuts with a large display, 5000mAh battery

14:34 27 Fevral 2020
Texnologiya
LG may have canceled its participation in the already-canceled Mobile World Congress but there is no stopping the other South Korean tech giant from announcing its latest premium flagship phone. As expected, the LG V60 ThinQ has launched today as a follow-up to last year’s LG V50 ThinQ. We’ve heard of this mobile device since December. Images were leaked again earlier this month and we were told it may be ready with a 5000mAh battery. We’ve been saying the LG V60 and the LG G9 are one and the same but we have yet to prove that.
 
The LG V60 ThinQ comes with 5G connectivity already. It boasts upgraded audio/video/imaging technologies and a more refined design. It offers enhanced entertainment and productivity with the updated specs and features.
 
The phone also works with the LG Dual Screen. In the United States, Verizon, US Cellular, T-Mobile, and AT&T will be released LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW. The device can access both access low-band 5G network and 5G Ultra Wideband network. No information on availability and pricing but expect related announcements in different regions and from each network we listed.
 
The new LG V60 boasts a large 6.8-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and P-OLED display. The back of the phone is ribbed for a better grip. It works with a newer Dual Screen with a thinner OLED panel, allowing improved multitasking because of the bigger screen real estate. Entertainment and mobile gaming are also more enjoyable now with the additional screen.
 
LG’s V60 ThinQ is a premium flagship device. You can’t mistake it for a mid-range because of the combination of glass and metal that offer a premium look and feel. Other specs and features of the new LG V smartphone are as follows: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Snapdragon X55 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6, dual rear camera system (64MP main cam + 13MP super-wide-angle lens with ToF sensor), LG 3D Sound Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage, memory card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB, 10MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.
 
The phone is capable of 8K video recording similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20. It also offers an on-screen fingerprint sensor, HDR10+ video capture, and IP68 Water and Dust Resistance. Choose from either the Classy Blue or Classy White LG V60 ThinQ.



