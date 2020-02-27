Top apps worldwide for January 2020 by downloads

TikTok was the most downloaded non-game app worldwide for January 2020 with more than 104.7 million installs, which represented a 46 percent increase from January 2019. The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at 34.4 percent of its total downloads and Brazil at 10.4 percent. The full top 10 ranking of non-game apps worldwide by downloads for January 2020 is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.



WhatsApp was the second most installed non-game app worldwide last month with close to 90.6 million installs, which represented a 10 percent increase from January 2019. The countries with the largest number of WhatsApp installs were India at 35.3 percent, followed by Brazil at 9.4 percent. Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-game apps worldwide for the month.



Store Intelligence users can see app download estimates for the above apps in addition to historical performance metrics on the Sensor Tower platform. Our estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between January 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. We report unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores. Figures represent aggregate installs of all app versions, ex: Facebook and Facebook Lite.









