HTC Wildfire R70 smartphone announced in India

HTC Wildfire R70 smartphone announced in India
15:34 28 Fevral 2020
Last year, HTC had brought back its Wildfire series from the past by announcing the budget-friendly Wildfire X smartphone in India. Today, the Taiwanese company unveiled a new Wildfire phone called Wildfire R70 in the country. Some of its major highlights include large-sized display with waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and a big battery.
 
The Wildfire R70 comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that produces 720 x 1560 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The 16nm Helio P23 chipset from 2017 powers the device with 2 GB of RAM. The phone offers a native storage of 32 GB. Users can expand the storage by adding a microSD to the device.
 
The Android 9 Pie OS that is customized with HTC Sense UI comes loaded on the HTC Wildfire R70. The rear shell of the smartphone has a triple camera system. It comprises of an f/1.75 aperture 16-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 apertures and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The AI driven triple cameras offer features like Pro mode, Macro mode, HDR, Beauty mode, Portrait mode and AR stickers. The front notch is the home for the phone’s f/2.0 aperture 8-megapixel selfie camera. It supports Beauty mode, Portrait mode, AR stickers and full HD video recording.
 
The Wildfire R70 has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The usual connectivity features like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack are available on the Wildfire R70. The rear shell of the smartphone features a fingerprint reader. The phone measures 163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 189 grams.
 
HTC is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Wildfire R70 smartphone. When available, it can be purchased in color editions like Aurora Blue and Nigh Black.



