Aktual mövzular: Qarabağ, Məzənnə

Samsungs Galaxy S20 smartphones are the first to reach Certified USB Fast Charger status

Samsungs Galaxy S20 smartphones are the first to reach Certified USB Fast Charger status
17:34 28 Fevral 2020
6 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the organization responsible for establishing standards for the USB interface, has announced that Samsung's Galaxy S20 family of smartphones are the first devices to achieve "Certified USB Fast Charger" status.
 
Certified USB Fast Charger status comes with a few requirements, which Samsung has fulfilled. To meet the certification, a given device must support the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) feature of the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification. This technology enables smartphones to charge faster while "better" managing thermals.
 
In theory, this news should mean Samsung's devices will officially work with a much broader range of certified Fast Chargers. The USB-IF hopes the USB Fast Charger certification will increase the "reusability and sharing" of chargers across "all compliant devices," reducing electronic waste and paving the way for a more convenient user experience.
 
"Galaxy S20 series has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means Galaxy S20 has met the highest standards in the industry," Samsung VP of "Power Solution" Kisun Lee said in a statement. "We believe that a convenient user experience is the most important value and using a robust and inherently safe USB PD standard ensures interoperability and an optimized charging experience."
 
The standard Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will reportedly boast fast charging speeds of up to 25W, with the S20 Ultra kicking it up a notch to 45W. The first S20 devices are expected to hit the market early next month, with price tags starting at $1,000.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-66780-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Samsungs Galaxy S20 smartphones are the first to reach Certified USB Fast Charger status
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

20 avroluq elektromobilin təqdimatı oldu - VİDEO

20 avroluq elektromobilin təqdimatı oldu - VİDEO

02 Mart 2020 20:34
“IDC”: koronavirus qlobal fərdi kompüterlər bazarına təsir edəcək

“IDC”: koronavirus qlobal fərdi kompüterlər bazarına təsir edəcək

02 Mart 2020 16:35
“British Airways” avtonom əlil arabasını sınaqdan keçirir

“British Airways” avtonom əlil arabasını sınaqdan keçirir

02 Mart 2020 15:35
“HUAWEI Enjoy 10e” smartfonu təqdim edilib

“HUAWEI Enjoy 10e” smartfonu təqdim edilib

02 Mart 2020 14:35
“Samsung” Vyetnamda elmi tədqiqat mərkəzi tikəcək

“Samsung” Vyetnamda elmi tədqiqat mərkəzi tikəcək

02 Mart 2020 14:35
II Beynəlxalq “Kibertəhlükəsizlik həftəsi”nin ilk tədbiri – “Kibertəhlükəsizlik konfransı” öz işinə başlayıb

II Beynəlxalq “Kibertəhlükəsizlik həftəsi”nin ilk tədbiri – “Kibertəhlükəsizlik konfransı” öz işinə başlayıb

02 Mart 2020 14:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Şiddətli döyüşlər: Suriya ordusu türkiyəli hərbçiləri ATƏŞƏ TUTDU

03 Mart 2020 02:13

Tramp koronavirusla əlaqədar ABŞ-da fövqəladə vəziyyətin tətbiqini istisna etmədi

03 Mart 2020 01:42

Birləşmiş Ərəb Əmirliklərindən İrana GÖZLƏNİLMƏZ JEST

03 Mart 2020 01:38

Polisdən əməliyyat: Saxta ekstrasenslər ifşa edildi

03 Mart 2020 01:25

Bakıda inzibati binada yanğın: Nazirlik məlumat yaydı

03 Mart 2020 01:08

Netanyahunun partiyası parlament seçkilərində qalib gəldi

03 Mart 2020 00:57

“Baku Oil Services”də yanğın oldu

03 Mart 2020 00:42

Azərbaycan dilini öyrənən əcnəbilər üçün tədris vəsaiti təqdim olundu

03 Mart 2020 00:38

Bu gün Azərbaycanda

03 Mart 2020 00:38

Bu gün Azərbaycanda Od çərşənbəsidir

03 Mart 2020 00:27