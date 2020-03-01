Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV afişa

Milli.Az goal.az-a istinadən günün oyunlarını təqdim edir:

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası

15:00 Zirə - Qəbələ CBC Sport

17:00 Neftçi - Səbail CBC Sport

İspaniya La Liqası

15:00 Sevilla - Osasuna Match! Futbol 1

17:00 Athletic - Villarreal Match! Futbol 1

19:00 Espanyol - Atletico MadrdCBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1

21:30 Mallorca - Getafe Match!Futbol 1

00:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona Match! Futbol 1, CBC Sport

Almaniya Bundesliqası

16:30 Union - Wolfsburg İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3

18:30 Leipzig - Bayer İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3

21:00 Werder - Eintracht İdman TV

İngiltərə Premyer Liqası

18:00 Everton - Manchester United TRT Spor

İngiltərə Liqa kuboku

20:30 Aston Villa - Manchester City Match! TV

İtaliya A Seriyası

21:00 Cagliari- Roma CBC Sport, Match!Futbol 2

Fransa Liqa 1-i

00:00 Lyon - Saint Ettiene Match!Futbol 3

Milli.Az

