Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda? - TV afişa

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası
15:00 Zirə - Qəbələ CBC Sport
17:00 Neftçi - Səbail CBC Sport
İspaniya La Liqası
15:00 Sevilla - Osasuna Match! Futbol 1
17:00 Athletic - Villarreal Match! Futbol 1
19:00 Espanyol - Atletico MadrdCBC Sport, Match! Futbol 1
21:30 Mallorca - Getafe Match!Futbol 1
00:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona Match! Futbol 1, CBC Sport
Almaniya Bundesliqası
16:30 Union - Wolfsburg İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3
18:30 Leipzig - Bayer İdman TV, Match! Futbol 3
21:00 Werder - Eintracht İdman TV
İngiltərə Premyer Liqası
18:00 Everton - Manchester United TRT Spor
İngiltərə Liqa kuboku
20:30 Aston Villa - Manchester City Match! TV
İtaliya A Seriyası
21:00 Cagliari- Roma CBC Sport, Match!Futbol 2
Fransa Liqa 1-i
00:00 Lyon - Saint Ettiene Match!Futbol 3
