KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Chinese tech giants Tencent, Huawei team up to develop mobile cloud gaming platform, explore AR and VR in games

Chinese tech giants Tencent, Huawei team up to develop mobile cloud gaming platform, explore AR and VR in games
17:34 30 Mart 2020
21 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Two of China's biggest tech giants are working together on one of the hottest emerging areas in mobile entertainment – cloud gaming.
 
Under the collaboration announced at the live-streamed Huawei Developer Conference 2020 on Friday, Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings will jointly set up a game development lab exploring the use of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the game industry.
 
One of the key projects will be to tap the computing power of Huawei’s Kunpeng processor to jointly develop Tencent’s GameMatrix cloud gaming platform into an “industry-leading, high-quality and low-cost mobile cloud gaming solution”, Tencent wrote in a post on WeChat.
 
In addition, the lab will work on ways to optimise game engine features, rendering, and power consumption, jointly develop new chip features and debugging tools and apply technologies such as AI, VR and AR to create new gameplay formats, according to the post.
 
Tencent already runs the world's biggest video games business by revenue, but gaming is a relatively new field for telecoms giant Huawei, which has been pushing for its own app ecosystem for its smartphones after being cut off from Google under a US trade ban.
 
“For Tencent, the cooperation on the one hand shows its support of the home-grown Kunpeng industrial ecosystem and on the other hand, gives players using Huawei smartphones access to its cloud games,” said Wen Hao, an analyst form Tianfeng Securities.
 
For Huawei, having more partners join its Kunpeng ecosystem can help the company “reduce the negative impact of overseas sales of its smartphones which have been hurt by the US ban”, Wen added.
 
“The partnership shows Tencent already has access to devices to preload hardware for their cloud games,” Zheng Jintiao, co-founder of media outlet Gamer Boom, said. “Huawei also has to cooperate with more content providers to attract potential customers to its smartphones equipped with its own operating systems,” he added.
 
Cloud gaming, where players stream a game just like they stream a movie, is one of the hottest areas in the industry right now.
 
Instead of a device’s internal memory or removable media such as cartridges or discs, the games run on powerful servers in the cloud. The device sends the commands of game players – run, jump, shoot – over the internet to those servers, while they send video back to the screens. As a result, players do not have to download games and are theoretically not limited by their devices’ processing power.
 
The concept has been around for years in various forms, but the more recent growth of cloud data centres and the roll-out of 5G – with peak data rates up to 100 times faster than 4G – have opened up new possibilities by reducing network latency, one of cloud gaming’s biggest problems.
 
The total addressable size of the global cloud gaming market is predicted to reach US$56.57 billion by 2027, up from US$12.5 billion in 2018, according to a report from research firm Fortune Business Insights.
 
Last year, Tencent opened its cloud gaming platform START for public testing and collaborated with Intel to launch a cloud gaming service called Tencent Instant Play. In June, Huawei also teamed up with NetEase, China’s second-biggest gaming company, to offer a cloud gaming service.
 
Internationally, multiple tech companies have been racing to carve out a place for themselves in this game streaming future, with offerings including Google’s Stadia, Microsoft’s Project xCloud, Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Sony’s PlayStation Now.
 



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-67342-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Chinese tech giants Tencent Huawei team up to develop mobile cloud gaming platform explore AR and VR in games
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Azərbaycanda bu sayta 10 gündə 17,5 milyon baxış olub

Azərbaycanda bu sayta 10 gündə 17,5 milyon baxış olub

12 Aprel 2020 05:03
Birdəfəlik ödəmələri poçt şöbələrində veriləcək vətəndaşlar haqqında məlumat “Azərpoçt” MMC-nin saytına yerləşdirilir

Birdəfəlik ödəmələri poçt şöbələrində veriləcək vətəndaşlar haqqında məlumat “Azərpoçt” MMC-nin saytına yerləşdirilir

11 Aprel 2020 15:35
“Virtual hackathon”a 5 qitə üzrə 45 ölkədən 600-dən çox müraciət oldu

“Virtual hackathon”a 5 qitə üzrə 45 ölkədən 600-dən çox müraciət oldu

11 Aprel 2020 14:35
“Honor 30 Series” smartfonları müxtəlif “5G” prosessorları ilə təchiz ediləcək

“Honor 30 Series” smartfonları müxtəlif “5G” prosessorları ilə təchiz ediləcək

11 Aprel 2020 11:35
“Sony PlayStation 5” qurğusu üçün oyun kontrolleri nümayiş olunub

“Sony PlayStation 5” qurğusu üçün oyun kontrolleri nümayiş olunub

11 Aprel 2020 10:35
Gələcək qabaqcıl “Samsung” planşeti iki ölçüdə buraxılacaq

Gələcək qabaqcıl “Samsung” planşeti iki ölçüdə buraxılacaq

11 Aprel 2020 10:35
Sənətə öz gücümlə gəlmişəm, bəziləri kimi başqa yollardan keçməmişəm -
aktrisa Arzu Abdulova ilə MÜSAHİBƏ
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Şimal bölgəsinə qar yağıb - FOTO

12 Aprel 2020 14:05

"Onları polis deyil, vətəndaşlar susdurdu"

12 Aprel 2020 13:52

FHN avtonəqliyyat vasitələri sahiblərinə müraciət etdi

12 Aprel 2020 13:47

Epidemiyanı öncədən anons edən adam danışdı - “Sehrli düstur” nədir? - FOTO

12 Aprel 2020 13:47

Rusiyalı alim koronavirusun başa çatacağı

12 Aprel 2020 13:43

İtaliya çempionatı azarkeşsiz keçiriləcək

12 Aprel 2020 13:42

Hind okeanında 6.1 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub

12 Aprel 2020 13:42

Çində koronavirusun ikinci dalğası ola bilərmi?

12 Aprel 2020 13:37

Korona xəstəsi AzTV-yə danışdı: "Nəfəsim çatmır, kömək edin"/VİDEO

12 Aprel 2020 13:33

Manna yarmalı tərəvəz şorbası (1 yaş+)

12 Aprel 2020 13:32