Samsung Galaxy M11 with 6.4-inch Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery announced

Samsung has been rapidly expanding its M series of smartphones and recently the company launched the Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 which are the successors of the popular Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 respectively. After the launch of the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21, Samsung has now silently introduced the Galaxy M11 which surfaced in rumors last year.



Samsung Galaxy M11 flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It is powered by a 1.8Ghz Octa-Core processor, but the company hasn’t revealed the name of the SoC yet. Furthermore, it is paired with up to 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and the storage can be expanded up to 512GB through microSD. The design of the Galaxy M11 is a step up from the Galaxy M10 and this time, the Galaxy M11 sports a punch-hole display. The back is similar to the Galaxy M10 and it houses the physical fingerprint scanner.



Coming to the optics, the Galaxy M11 sports triple rear cameras which are a combination of 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera) and the front-facing camera is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter. It runs on OneUI based on Android (no mention of Android version, but it should be Android 10). Lastly, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging through USB Type-C port.



Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color options. The price and the date of availability are not known yet, but it should be available online as well as offline stores in the UAE. We should know more information on the India launch of this smartphone soon.









