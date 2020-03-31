KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Honor 30S goes official with Kirin 820 5G SoC, four cameras

Honor 30S goes official with Kirin 820 5G SoC, four cameras
15:34 31 Mart 2020
A week after its parent company Huawei unveiled its latest P-series flagships, Honor took the wraps off the Honor 30S. While the lowest standing member of the 30 family, the Honor 30S packs some impressive specs, premium glass and aluminum design and dual-mode 5G thanks to the new Kirin 820 5G chipset.
 
The Honor 30S boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. The right-hand-side houses the capacitive fingerprint scanner.
 
Around the back sits a four-camera array housed in a square setup. There's a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical and up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth helper.
 
Under the hood, we find the Kirin 820 5G chipset which packs an eight-core architecture with four ARM-Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.84GHz alongside four ARM-A76 cores with varying clock speeds. The GPU department is covered by the six-core Mali-G57 and there’s also the Kirin ISP 5.0 image signal processor which is touted to bring flagship-level performance and advanced noise reduction.
 
On the software side, we have Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10 without GMS services. The battery comes in at 4,000 mAh and sports 40W wired fast charging. The Honor 30S will arrive in black, blue, green and gradient colors.
 
The starting price for the 8/128GB trim is CNY 2,399 ($338) while the 8/256GB version will go for CNY 2,699 (380). Preorders open today while official sales are scheduled for April 7. There is no word on international availability for now.



