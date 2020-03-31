KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

New Windows 10 bug causes internet connectivity issues, fix in April

31 Mart 2020
All supported Windows 10 and Windows Server versions are affected by a new bug that could cause applications to be unable to connect to the Internet.
 
According to a new post by Microsoft, when a Windows user is using a manual or auto-configured proxy, they may have issues connecting to the Internet with applications that utilize the WinHTTP or WinInet Windows networking APIs. This bug has a greater chance of affecting VPN users.
 
"Devices using a manual or auto-configured proxy, especially with a virtual private network (VPN), might show limited or no internet connection status in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area.  This might happen when connected or disconnected to a VPN or after changing state between the two. Devices with this issue might also have issues reaching the internet using applications that use WinHTTP or WinInet. Examples of apps that might be affected on devices in this state are as follows but not limited to Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office, Office365, Outlook, Internet Explorer 11, and some version of Microsoft Edge."
 
Microsoft has stated that popular applications that rely on the affected APIs include Outlook, Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Teams.
 
This bug is affecting all supported Windows 10 and Windows Servers versions ranging from version 1909 to 1709.
 
To fix this bug, Microsoft says affected users may be able to resolve the bug by rebooting their computer.
 
An out-of-band (OOB) update to fix this issue is being targeted for release in early April.



