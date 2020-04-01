VIVO S6 5G goes official with Exynos 980 and 48MP camera

After many leaks and rumors pointing to the release of a new Vivo smartphone with 5G capabilities, the company announced today the Vivo S6 5G. The handset was revealed in China, and for the time being, will remain exclusive there.



Under the hood, the Vivo S6 boasts Samsung’s in-house made Exynos 980 chipset. This particular SoC comes with an integrated 5G that allows the Vivo handset to support dual-mode 5G. Vivo, once again, is strengthening ties with Samsung and its chip division. Along with the processing power, we have either 6GB or 8GB of RAM for multitasking purposes. Storage is set between two variants with either 128GB or 256GB and there’s no support for microSD cards.



The specifications are built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution which sports a waterdrop notch. The cutout serves as a house for the 32MP selfie snapper. The display also boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner. Moving around to the back, there’s a circular camera’s island comprising a main 48MP camera. Along with it, we have an 8MP ultrawide module, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.



The Vivo S6 5G draws power from a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging tech. The handset runs Android 10 OS with Funtouch OS 10 running atop.



The new smartphone comes in Black, White and Blue Color options. If you’re in China, you’ll be glad to know that pre-orders are already available. Actual sales will start on April 4. The smartphone with 6GB/128GB configuration retails for CNY 2,698 (~$380). For CNY2,998 (~$425) you can purchase the 8GB/256GB variant. Unfortunately, there are still no details about international availability. We believe that with the coronavirus crisis, the company will take a while to unveil it in European markets.









You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.