Another support from Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies!

Teleradio Production Association of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies supported the campaign “Stay at Home”. Thus, during the special quarantine regime, about 80 free foreign TV channels were added to the package of terrestrial open broadcasting throughout the country.



As from April 1, multiprogram foreign television channels of various content in the standard DVB-T2 will be available for free in the northern, western, southern regions and Central Aran regions of the country.



The aim is to create conditions for the population to receive more information during the period of self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.









You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.