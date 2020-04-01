KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Sony announced a new 4K and 8K TVs with support for smart TV

Sony announced a new 4K and 8K TVs with support for smart TV
1 Aprel 2020
Sony has announced a new lineup of premium smart TVs in China as part of its Spring 2020 refresh. The company unveiled a total of 5 models namely Z8H, A8H, X9000H, X9500H, and X8000H respectively. All these models come in varying sizes and are targeted at a different set of customers. Also, these Sony TVs are debuting first in China and were made official via the company’s first online-only launch event in the country.
 
Out of all the models announced today, the Z8H is the only one with 8K LED panel and comes in two sizes. It is priced at 49999 Yuan ($7060) and 79999 Yuan ($11295) for the 75 and 85-inches versions respectively. This model is already up for pre-order until April 26 and the customers opting for it will get a Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphone as a freebie.
 
Further, the second model, which happens to be A8H, is the only 4K TV announced today with an OLED panel. Whereas, the  X9000H, X9500H, and X8000H series of 4K TVs sport LED panels with full-array backlighting. However, all the models announced today come with the company’s TRILUMIOS, X-Reality Pro, and X-Motion Clarity display technologies. And they also have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Panorama Sound.
 
As for image processing, the Z8H, A8H, and X9500H feature Sony X1 Ultimate chip, however, the other two models have an inferior Sony X1 chip. But all of them run the company’s custom software skin based on Android 9.0 Pie.
 
Talking about targeted customers, Z8H is for those who want immersive movie theatre experience at home, A8H is for those who look for better eye protection, X8000H with up to 120Hz high refresh rate is for gamers, and X9500H is for sports lovers.
 
As far as pricing of the new 4K models is concerned, the 55, 65, and 75-inches variants of X9500H series will retail for 7999 Yuan ($1129), 12999 Yuan ($1835), and 20999 Yuan ($2965) respectively. Then, the 75 and 85-inches version of X8000H will cost 9999 Yuan ($1412) and 17999 Yuan ($2541) respectively. The company is yet to reveal the prices of A8H OLED and X9000H series of smart TVs.
 
 



Sony announced new 4K and 8K TVs with support for smart TV
